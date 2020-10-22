Kenyan gay, lesbian society excited after pope allowed same sex marriage

Pope Francis has called for the formulation of civil union laws to protect same-sex couples insisting that they have a right to have families.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Pope made the remarks on Wednesday in a documentary that debuted at the Rome Film Festivals.



“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Pope said.

This is the first time the Catholic head has spoken directly to same-sex unions after only showing signals in previous interviews.

The Pope’s statement is a massive step towards the advocacy for the church to open doors for members of the LGBTQ community.

His sentiments are an open departure from his predecessor Benedict XVI, who once labeled same-sex union an intrinsic moral evil.