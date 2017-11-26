Deposed Zimbabwe President Mugabe CV That Got Jubilee’s Oldest Blogger Gordon Opiyo Talking

Carriculum Vitae

ROBERT GABRIEL MUGABE

Born: 21/02/1924

Education:

1. Bachelor of Arts degree (History and English) University of Fort Hare (1951)

2. Bachelor of Administration (B.Admin) from University of South Africa

3. Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from the University of South Africa

4. Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Economics from University of London

5. Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of London

6. Master of Laws (LL.M) from University of London

7. Master of Science (MSc.) in Economics from University of London

Honorary Degrees:

8. Honorary LLD degree from Ahmadou Bello University (Nigeria)

9. Honorary LLD degree from Morehouse College (Atlanta, Georgia)

10. Honorary LLD degree from University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)

11. Honorary LLD degree from St. Augustine’s University (Tanzania)

12. Honorary LLD degree from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia)

13. Honorary LLD degree from Solusi University (Zimbabwe)

14. Honorary D.Litt. degree from Africa University (Zimbabwe)

15. Honorary D.Civil Laws degree from University of Mauritius

16. Honorary D.Com. degree from For Hare University

17. Honorary D.Tech. degree from National University of Science and Technology (Zimbabwe)

18. Honorary D.Phil (African Heritage and Philosophy) degree from Great Zimbabwe University (Zimbabwe)

Rvoked Honorary Degrees

19. Honorary LLD degree from University of Edinburgh (1994), revoked in 2007.

20. Honorary LLD degree from University of Massachusetts (1986), revoked 2008.

21. Honorary LLD degree from Michigan State University (1990), revoked 2008.

Experience:

Political Activist: 1961-1964

Colonial Prisoner: 1964-1974

Freedom Fighter: 1975-1979

Work:

Teacher: Zimbabwe and Ghana – 1945-1960

Prime Minister of Zimbabwe: 1980-1987

President of Zimbabwe: 1987-3017

And yet you’ve never heard him brag or refer to himself as “Dr” Mugabe!