Deposed Zimbabwe President Mugabe CV That Got Jubilee’s Oldest Blogger Gordon Opiyo Talking

Carriculum Vitae
ROBERT GABRIEL MUGABE
Born: 21/02/1924
Education:
1. Bachelor of Arts degree (History and English) University of Fort Hare (1951)
2. Bachelor of Administration (B.Admin) from University of South Africa
3. Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from the University of South Africa
4. Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Economics from University of London
5. Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of London
6. Master of Laws (LL.M) from University of London
7. Master of Science (MSc.) in Economics from University of London
Honorary Degrees:
8. Honorary LLD degree from Ahmadou Bello University (Nigeria)
9. Honorary LLD degree from Morehouse College (Atlanta, Georgia)
10. Honorary LLD degree from University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)
11. Honorary LLD degree from St. Augustine’s University (Tanzania)
12. Honorary LLD degree from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia)
13. Honorary LLD degree from Solusi University (Zimbabwe)
14. Honorary D.Litt. degree from Africa University (Zimbabwe)
15. Honorary D.Civil Laws degree from University of Mauritius
16. Honorary D.Com. degree from For Hare University
17. Honorary D.Tech. degree from National University of Science and Technology (Zimbabwe)
18. Honorary D.Phil (African Heritage and Philosophy) degree from Great Zimbabwe University (Zimbabwe)
Rvoked Honorary Degrees
19. Honorary LLD degree from University of Edinburgh (1994), revoked in 2007.
20. Honorary LLD degree from University of Massachusetts (1986), revoked 2008.
21. Honorary LLD degree from Michigan State University (1990), revoked 2008.
Experience:
Political Activist: 1961-1964
Colonial Prisoner: 1964-1974
Freedom Fighter: 1975-1979
Work:
Teacher: Zimbabwe and Ghana – 1945-1960
Prime Minister of Zimbabwe: 1980-1987
President of Zimbabwe: 1987-3017
And yet you’ve never heard him brag or refer to himself as “Dr” Mugabe!
Comments
Anonymous says
That was a true african leader not the shits everywhere.