BREAKING: Uganda Army Police ARREST Kenya Migingo Island Assistant chief, SPARKS TENSION

The protracted diplomatic tussle between Kenya and Uganda over the controversial Migingo Island has resurfaced after Uganda police arrested an assistant chief on Saturday.
The arrest has seemingly raised tension in the area with residents fleeing the island for fear of harassment.
Early last week, voter registration exercise in Migingo had to be temporarily halted after Ugandan authority arrested Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff for allegedly holding voter registration exercise at the island without clearance from Ugandan government.
Speaking at the time, IEBC Commissioner Thomas Letangule stated that voter registration exercise in the island will not resume until the Kenyan and Ugandan governments have resolved the boundaries impasse.
Letangule stated that by launching voter registration process at the island, IEBC knew that Migingo belongs to Kenya noting that the latest development has left the commission in limbo.
The exercise however resumed on Saturday after the commission held discussions with Ugandan authorities to resolve the issue.
Nyatike’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) coordinator Samuel Ochieng confirmed the resumption of the exercise after the electoral body wrote to Ugandan government informing them of its intention to carry on with the exercise.
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had on Thursday called on the government to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers in Migingo to oversee voter registration exercise.
The legislators led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi also asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to clarify whether the 1.5 acre piece of land is in Kenya or Uganda after the arrest of IEBC officials on Wednesday by Ugandan security forces.
The row between Kenya and Uganda over the island first surfaced in 2008 after Kenyan fishermen were barred from fishing in the waters.
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni then fueled the tension between the two governments further after he claimed that the water bordering the island is in Uganda while the land is in Kenya. He, however, later withdrew his statement following political pressure.
The then Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki however sought to create an aura of calm in the country by reassuring Kenyans that Migingo is in Kenya, despite the fact that at the time, Ugandan security officers had set camp in the island.
A joint border survey committee was later formed to review the process and bring an end the stalemate though this did little to resolve the issue which has been simmering since then.
Both Ugandan and Kenyan governments are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.
Comments
musa says
Uganda are clear on their intentions.
Why is Kenya tight lipped? Was their a deal to sell a piece of this country quietly??
Kibabi/Uhuru, tell us….
Tkodhia. says
So which is which now? Are we in Kenya or we are in Uganda? Then if migingo is for kenyans sins colonial , why now the ugandan claming it today? They start it at the regime of kibaki. When moi was on power; there was nothing like that! So tel us the truth about migingo . Its aplay dol now. U the president of Kenya what is going on?. People are tired with u, because of your pure management.
Jackson wepukhulu says
as per yr 2008,
both government hd a joint survey committee to solve or review
th process,wat
we demand s to know wat was
th resolution
reached,?
Anonymous says
Museven is testing waters. If we continue being ruled by drunks he will want to move the border to Naivasha like Idd Amin, Jomo’s friend, wanted..
Pilmach says
Museveni is trying to intimidate luos. Don’t expect a word from our president. The government does not care about luos. Period.
Jomvu Kuu says
Reminds of Jomo’s book ‘Facing Mount Kenya’. There is a story about a man allowing an elephant to shelter his trunk in the man’s hut during a stormy night. Soon the elephant kicked the man from his own home. Uhuru better be careful, it starts in Migingo and may end up in Kiambu. Jomo and Moi wouldn’t have countenanced such shenanigans.
Anonymous says
Le tell u i am an exacutive officer and all this ploy is well crafted by this two regime not to frustrate luos only bt to intimidate Raila. kenya i mean 40 tribes that r tored with this mt kenya leadership.rise to the last man.yes they r planninf by means to STEAL elections 2017…lets dier for our children…..keep it here for more up dates.
AROKJASIGAMA says
WORRY NOT UHURU,IT IS ABOUT YOUR FOES LUOS.TAKE A PUFF AND CARESS WAIGURU
rasputin says
in many countries around the world, there are civilian defense formations just because of this sort of thing…in a state where certain areas are considered expendable like ours these units come in handy. but for argument sake lets say it was naks or nai or better nyeri, what do you think would have happened….its time other kenyan communities saw these pple for who they really are…..an arrogant thankless pple who ought not to lead this country even for a second.
Anonymous says
museveni is trying out-dated tactics of diverting the world attention on his flawed elections and the crimes against kiza besige and the people of uganda
Anonymous says
A French woman was killed some where near Lamu by the Alshabab. The goverment them decided to sent the army to Somalia. It is a wonder how this woman became more important than migingo and its population.
Kilo Juliet says
I think in the Uganda – Kenya Migingo, the border fence is no longer an immigration issue primarily; it’s a security issue, this issue of border security – Kenya – Uganda Migingo is not about ethnicity. From the look of things – Should we attempt border security first, which I believe we should, we still need to face the fact that comprehensive reform is necessary
The lack of substantial resources and staffing along the Kenya – Uganda Migingo border poses a real security threat, as we can all observe there’s Leniency, Border security is a complex issue and will remain a top priority; Kenya needs strong measures in order to beef up security at our borders.
The secret lies in knowing when to exercise control, and when to let go.
The very heart of being a sovereign nation is providing security of one’s borders, of one’s internal situation, and security against anyone attacking one’s nation. That is the very heart of what I believe is sovereignty.”
Great countries need to secure their border for national security purposes, for economic purposes and for rule of law purposes.
Anonymous says
Uhuru ni soapy soapy sana! Mayai kabisa hawezi hata kuongea bure kabisa. M7 is urinating on kenyan govt and uhuru amekuwa bubu anajua tu kufukuzana na watu wadogo kama Governer Joho instead of m7. Useless prezzo.
jibuu says
let me tell uhuruto and this securityman that even kikuyus and kalenjins r not happy when our neighbours r invading us, taxing us, even killing us in our own land. is that the way jubilee define diplomatic???? the jubilee gvt is just concentrating with stealing, rigging, intimidating citizens and oppositions and they have done that the whole of their term. WE DONT NEED JUBILEE NXT TERM COZ WE CANT AFFORD IT!!!!!!
jibuu says
Now i believe the nyanza county has to send soldiers for the sake of its citizens on that mingingo!!!!! how can somebody claim to be president of a country but he doesnt knows where the borders lies???? gvt of trips only!!!!
jibuu says
every country in this world is trying to protect their borders but beef btw uhuruto and raila and their friendship with m7 is trying to underrate kenya’s dignity!!!!!! coz they trying to call it political limbo!!!!
Mapesa says
Migingo was given out to museveni by kibaki because the former had given help to the later during the rigging of 2007 general elections
Anonymous says
M7 hana makosa, serikali yetu badala ya kutulinda inanyang’anya viongozi waliochaguliwa walinzi wao, kwa nn m7 asitunyang’anye migingo?
Jack says
So bad for the govt to assume that there are no kenyans in that migingo island. The uhuruto govt shouldn’t turn s blind eye on that, this Ugadans are far to much, or otherwise the islanders should be given arms to protect themselves
saba saba says
friends me i was born in nairobi.
But The Main intension i know..me i know That the mijingo island…is belongs to “uganda”
kenyans lets we leave mijingo..Uganda is super power will beat us
BAbayao from katikomoro says
stop that nonsense migingo is in KENYA unless u did CRE but not geography
BAbayao from katikomoro says
stop that nonsense migingo is in KENYA unless u did CRE but not geography Hon Huru Kenyatta knows the boundaries of KENYA since birth I Dont know y he is calm and he is an energetic leader and he has the best army east and central africa
BAbayao from katikomoro says
in katikomoro we Dont depend on the gvnt we are soldiers on our own
arthur says
Hey my beloved Kenyan neighbors,Are u annoyed that your Tanzanian counterparts have won the tender to built for us the oil pipeline to tanga,migingo is just half of a football pitch so it isn’t strategic so its not a point,our president said that migingo is kenyan but the fishing waters are ugandan,this is very clear,there is alot at stake in terms of business,you know very well that Uganda is your master piece in terms of business coz it links u to Rwanda,Burundi & eastern Congo and south sudan,all these are hinterlands of mombasa,if Uganda and tz decides to build a SGR to tanga through mutukula,business in mombasa will grind to a halt,I thank uhuru for being a gentle man coz there’s alot at stake.
samuel says
whether uganda or kenya why give this issue attention whilst the is alot to worry about in our region. all am seeing are brothers and sisters wasting time on territory
Hjk says
stupid! uhuru is a coward…he should sent gsu to counter this cruel ugandan soldiers..shame!! he has failed as a president…i wish raila was the prezzo
keru0316 says
Very well written post. It will be beneficial to everyone who employess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.