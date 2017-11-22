The Truth About Zimbabwe And Why President Mugabe Had To Go

The events in Zimbabwe were best explained by this former Sec Gen of University of Zimbabwe Student Union:

My true heroes. Those in the democratic movement who have been killed, maimed, tortured, having their homes destroyed, arrested for no apparent reason, those who were abducted to this day without trace, those who were vilified and classified as enemies of the state for long calling Mugabe to go when others where in the jamboree and patronage of the system. Since the passing on of my mother in 2012, my dear friends I never cried except today.

My mind went deeper thinking about all the people who perished and lost their lives including my friend Itai Dzamara for calling Mugabe to go. I know myself to be a very strong character. I am not easily shaken to tears.

You better kill me than seeing my tears because you think you are inflicting pain on me. Today I am sorry my dear friends. I couldn’t stop tears streaming on my bloated cheeks. I asked God why so many people in the history of our country lost their lives for long spoken the truth about this man.

My eyes saw Sekai Holland and Grace Kwinjeh being pushed in the hospital pushcart. I saw the swollen face of Morgan Tsvangirai and the broken arm of Lovemore Madhuku after the brutal attack in Highfields.

My mind rewinded to the day I was in the torture chamber stake naked being electrocuted from toes to genitals, tongue and ears and when the torturers where playing games with my balls.

I remembered the wailing and crying voice of Charles Mutama who was tortured together with me at the same time in a different underground bunker crying endlessly when he was electrocuted allover his body shouting “Maiweeeeeeeeeeee ndofa”.

I recall Charles Mutama telling me that he would hear me calling Nareeeeèeeeeeeeeee, when I was in the pain of torture. He didn’t know what I meant when I was calling Nareeeeèeeeeeeeeee in the pain of torture. It was when I was calling my ancestors to come and intervene.

I saw the bloodied face of Nelson Chamisa bashed at the airport when he was supposed to board the plane to Brussels for Parliamentary business. All this for politely asking Mugabe to go.

I remembered how I lost my best friend Tafadzwa Musekiwa into exile after the brutal bombing of his house at the middle of the night. I am sorry my dearest friends, I couldn’t control myself. I just saw myself busting into a deepening cry.

The comfort I have is that we all suffered for the truth which everyone has seen today. It is with clear conscience that it must be known that never again shall the people of Zimbabwe be subjected to such kind of heart breaking system again. We will be more aggressive to fight for a just system and right things in our country. Don’t expect us to put breaks.

We are prepared to go through the same experience until the rights of all citizens are respected. The war and struggle we have been fighting, is not about the individual Mugabe. Mugabe became the epitome of an evil system.

If Mugabe is not gone with the evil associated with that system and the sad past, we are prepared to be killed, tortured and suffer the same fate as before.