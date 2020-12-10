Tanzanian MP Hon Lema flees Kenya after Canada granted him asylum

Former Tanzanian opposition MP, Godbless Lema flew out of Kenya with his family on Wednesday night, December 9.

The Former Arusha Urban Constituency MP left Nairobi after he was granted political asylum in Canada.

His exit from Kenya and adoption in Canada were covered widely by local media and confirmed by his lawyer George Luchiri Wajackoyah.

The development came a few weeks after dramatic events that saw the politician arrested after fleeing Tanzania and entering Kenya through the Namanga Border by the Magufuli led administration.

Reports indicated that Lema and his family had sought political asylum status in Kenya claiming that his life was in danger after disputing the highly contested Tanzanian election that saw president Magufuli re-elected.

He was, however, intercepted by police officers at Ilbissil in Kajiado County after he showed up without a passport. His wife had also presented documents to immigration officers who turned them down.

Lema noted his wife’s reason for travelling was to look for an international school.

His lawyer Wajackoyah noted that the politician was ready to die in a Kenyan police cell rather than be killed in Tanzania.

￼

“I have handed him over to the Kenyan police for processing. He is ready to die in a Kenyan jail than by the Tanzanian police who are still pursuing him as we speak, ” the lawyer stated.

The politician was scheduled to spend two nights at Kajiado police station but was released on Monday, November 9.

Previously, Lema alongside other Opposition Tanzanian politicians had been arrested following the October elections in which Magufuli emerged as the winner in a highly disputed election.

He was later freed on a bond without any charges.

A similar incident also saw Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu flee to Belgium following the announcement of the October elections.

He spoke to international media outlets citing that police officers were after him and that an order had been issued to kill him.