Tanzania President Magufuli amejua hajui, coronavirus turns deadly in the country

False confidence and recklessness towards COVID19 is now heading to disaster as Tazania records highest infections in the region. The spread of the virus is so fast that even President Magufuli is now said to be in total panic.
Speculation is live that the country’s three of its lawmakers (Members of Parliament and a cabinet minister) who died in a space of 11 days might have contracted the virus. It’s a concern which has prompted the country’s leading opposition party Chadema to call for a suspension of parliament.
Chadema told its MPs to self-isolate for two weeks and stay away from parliamentary buildings in the capital Dodoma and main commercial City of Dar es Salaam. “Members of the Chadema Party should immediately stop attending parliament sessions and should not go anywhere near parliament offices,” Chairman of the party Freeman Mbowe said in statement on Friday.
President Magufuli who enjoys a near fanatical following across seem to enjoying power or is it drunk with power after he described Covid-19 as a demon (shetani), and declared all places of worship to be open because this is where God and “true healing” (uponyaji wa kweli in Kiswahili) are found. However, this has only led to a lot of criticism from public health experts who see it as downplaying a dangerous pandemic and that it will only perpetuate the virus problem in the country. Some commentators have described Magufuli’s stance as a failure to adequately address the pandemic.
A reliable source has told this writer that Magufuli is now agonizing and is a troubled man as coronavirus hit close home following the death of prominent members of his government. He wishes he can swallow back some of the delarations he has made previously. It is expected that he will announce tough measures to cub the spread later this week (by 5th May 2020)
False confidence and recklessness is what hit USA and the fatalities have hit tens of thousands, president lost a close a friend and that is how he realised it was a not a joke or a mere campaign opportunity for him. In England Prime Minister who was recklessness found himself in ICU weeks after downplaying the virus in March 2020, he spent better part of April in hospital.
Elseswhere in Kenya the country even with elaborate plans is still registering modest numbers, with just one individual is said to have infected 12 people in Kawangware, Nairobi.
Of late people have started throwing caution to the wind and behaving like we have subdued the virus, pundits are blaming the government for lack of seriousness in handling the pandemic hence signalling recklessness among the masses.
The government has implemented half hearted poorly enforced measures.
It has refused to invest resources to critical aspects such as testing and distribution of free masks.
It has failed to enforce measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks.
Why do we pay the police and the military when they can’t enforce the law when our lives depend on it?
The region’s leadership incompetence in handling this pandemic will be very costly
Comments
Anonymous says
IN END OF THIS CORONA VIRUS, THERE IS LIKELY TO BE NO BIG DEFFERENCE, BETWEEN KENYA AND TANZANIA, THOUGH KENYANS HAVE SUFFERED ALOT THROUGH VARIOUS LAWS.
Anonymous says
obviously TZ is now not making public the cause of deaths…..Imagine minister of justice…..mps,,,,,,,,,na MD wa major banks have died……and pombe man is like demon himself……….save lifes no time to talk….
Anonymous says
this is why we this western democracy in Africa do not work……..if there is disaster…..then it is parliaments/senate that ought to discuss and come up with committee to counter the spread of disease or act swiftly to control and save lifes……
Anonymous says
mambo bando …Munasema nini …watu hawataweza kuhesabiwa itakuwa kama locust…..io pombe jeuri atanjaua hanjui
Anonymous says
imagine this magu-fala is advised by local EA leaders like big man from lake………no wonder
Anonymous says
ata can import umboqoti from SA……….
Anonymous says
IN 254 ni eating time by gava that locks out elected leaders from discussing and coming with durable solutions during time like this……
Anonymous says
Miriam Mulama
If Magufuli calls himself a scientist mbona asitafute cure ya corona? Siku utakuja kupoteza mtu wa maana kutokana na Corona that’s when you will realize corona is real
Anonymous says
Otieno John
· 0:57
Tanzania has stopped reporting corona cases . The last report was four days ago
Anonymous says
Martin Joseph
Why was the head of KEMRI in Kenya sacked?? The Minister forced for results to come out with the a specific number of victims he wanted. Even if there’s Corona but their exists a lot of lie than truth.
Anonymous says
KEMRI is a FOREIGN owned NGO run entity and is FOREIGN FUNDED, more likely with those foreign elite eugenics who believe in reducing the BLACK AFRICAN POPULATION using vaccines or any other means necessary!
The Kenyan and other ruling cartels in Africa, handed over the control of the Ministries of HEALTH to World Health Organization to run as it pleases!
The African ruling cartels have been heavily bribed to handover the PUBLIC HEALTH and the welfare of their African citizens to WHO, an organization that is financially funded by Bill Gates!
This is the very individual who is determined to DEPOPULATE AFRICA using vaccines extracted from sick animals and birds and transferred to African young people and children using vaccines!
The low IQ African leaders do not seem to grasp that whoever is bribing them or funding their MINISTRIES of HEALTH has total control over the direction and decision these ministries must make with regard to the health and life span of the local population!
HIV/AIDS was introduced in African to depopulate Africa or reduce the life span of the African population! HIV/AIDS destroys the human immune system because the human with HIV/AIDS cannot fight other invading diseases! This is how HIV/AIDS kills it victims!
The paid imbecilic and greedy PROPAGANDISTS who are castigated the Tanzanian President John Magufuli do not seem to understand that there are concerted efforts to KILL, CASTRATE or NEUTER Africans in order to reduce or do away with the black population in the African continent using all means necessary!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLi6ZrFp6vQ
Anonymous says
Center For Disease Control or CDC is a privately funded organization! That means it is controlled by whoever is funding it! Most of of its funders are PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES and other wealthy private individuals with hidden agendas; some of the pharmaceutical companies manufacture VACCINES!!