Tanzania President Magufuli amejua hajui, coronavirus turns deadly in the country

False confidence and recklessness towards COVID19 is now heading to disaster as Tazania records highest infections in the region. The spread of the virus is so fast that even President Magufuli is now said to be in total panic.

Speculation is live that the country’s three of its lawmakers (Members of Parliament and a cabinet minister) who died in a space of 11 days might have contracted the virus. It’s a concern which has prompted the country’s leading opposition party Chadema to call for a suspension of parliament.

Chadema told its MPs to self-isolate for two weeks and stay away from parliamentary buildings in the capital Dodoma and main commercial City of Dar es Salaam. “Members of the Chadema Party should immediately stop attending parliament sessions and should not go anywhere near parliament offices,” Chairman of the party Freeman Mbowe said in statement on Friday.

President Magufuli who enjoys a near fanatical following across seem to enjoying power or is it drunk with power after he described Covid-19 as a demon (shetani), and declared all places of worship to be open because this is where God and “true healing” (uponyaji wa kweli in Kiswahili) are found. However, this has only led to a lot of criticism from public health experts who see it as downplaying a dangerous pandemic and that it will only perpetuate the virus problem in the country. Some commentators have described Magufuli’s stance as a failure to adequately address the pandemic.

A reliable source has told this writer that Magufuli is now agonizing and is a troubled man as coronavirus hit close home following the death of prominent members of his government. He wishes he can swallow back some of the delarations he has made previously. It is expected that he will announce tough measures to cub the spread later this week (by 5th May 2020)

False confidence and recklessness is what hit USA and the fatalities have hit tens of thousands, president lost a close a friend and that is how he realised it was a not a joke or a mere campaign opportunity for him. In England Prime Minister who was recklessness found himself in ICU weeks after downplaying the virus in March 2020, he spent better part of April in hospital.

Elseswhere in Kenya the country even with elaborate plans is still registering modest numbers, with just one individual is said to have infected 12 people in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Of late people have started throwing caution to the wind and behaving like we have subdued the virus, pundits are blaming the government for lack of seriousness in handling the pandemic hence signalling recklessness among the masses.

The government has implemented half hearted poorly enforced measures.

It has refused to invest resources to critical aspects such as testing and distribution of free masks.

It has failed to enforce measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks.

Why do we pay the police and the military when they can’t enforce the law when our lives depend on it?

The region’s leadership incompetence in handling this pandemic will be very costly