Shocking details: Magufuli may have been MURDERED by Tanzania deep state – Onyango ochieng speculates

By Onyango ochieng jnr via FB

Magufuli was MURDERED by the deep state within CCM. His war on corruption stepped on many toes particularly those in CCM whose ONLY JOB was to ROB the state.

Remember 1. The reason Ujamaa failed terribly was corruption of state officials particularly in CCM.Nyerere even wrote a whole book on how corruption ate and threatened his govt.

Remember 2. What Mwinyi, Mkapa and Kikwete ran were nothing but a govt of gangsters which impoverished majority Tanzanian at the expense of a few fatcats in CCM who got extremely wealthy. They formed an entrenched cartel that clipped every government.

Remember 3. When Magufuli came, Tanzania changed overnight. This money was not loan, it was strict running of the govt, including cutting most of those corruption avenues and dismantling state capture.

Corruption fights back big time.

Thats why Magufuli walked with a very huge army of gun-totting bodyguards.

It was a matter of when! Not if.

What nobody knew is how he would go, and through what means. Was it to be poison or bullet?

Thats why his security was abnormal by African standards.

So the half-backed, uninformed so-called analysts who went about saying it was corona, please tell them its a fucking lie.

It was an assassination. Corruption won big time.