Sex clubs close down as thousands queue for Marijuana in Amsterdam, Coronavirus strikes hard

There was mad rush in Netherlands’ capital- Amsterdam as the government announced closure of several entertainment joints and restraurants to cub the spread of Coronavirus.

Popular sex clubs in Amsterdam’s “Red Light” district are now closed following the government’s order on 15th March 2020. At the same time there were long queues at marijuana coffee shops as government order to shut down was effected.

The Dutch government ordered all restaurants, cafes and schools shut down until April 6.

The ordered affects the famous bars selling hashish and cannabis and strip clubs in the red light district, Health Minister Arie Slob announced.

The Red Light district draws millions of tourists to erotic dance shows, adult clubs and brothels, where prostitutes pose in lingerie behind red-lit windows.

Some of the clubs affected include; Casa Rosso, Peepshow, Banana Bar and Erotic Museum were among the many adult entertainment joints along the capital’s old canals.

“In the interest of the health of staff and guests, the management no longer considers it responsible to stay open,” said a statement by de Otten Groep, a company that runs a number of the clubs, Amsterdam’s Het Parool newspaper reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 1,705 on Wednesday, with 20 deaths, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

Other cricial industry that will be affected is the cut flowers, Netherlands has the world’s biggest flower auction with an elaborate global logistics that links suppliers from Africa to consumers in Europe, Asia and Americas.