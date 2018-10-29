Raila Hits The Road Running, Takes Up His New Role, In South Africa Meeting NEPAD Team

For Immediate Release:

High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Rt Hon Raila Odinga is today Monday, 29 October expected to visit the NEPAD Agency to discuss his role as champion of the Trans-African Highways Network and the Continental High-Speed Train.

The High Representative will pay particular attention to the missing links along the transnational highway corridors identified as part of the Trans-African Highways Network, with a view to facilitating their development and modernisation. He will also focus on the Continental High Speed Train, which is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063.

The event will be followed by a media briefing at the NEPAD Agency with Hon. Raila Odinga and Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the NEPAD Agency between 12h30 to 13h15 at the NEPAD Agency headquaters, 230 15th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, South Africa.