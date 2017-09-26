Princess Diana was ‘Crazy’ But I Would Have Slept With Her, Trump says

Princess Diana could have been in the run for First Lady – if Donald Trump had got his way.

The president revealed he would have slept with the British princess ‘”without hesitation” if he’d had the chance, when he appeared on controversial DJ Howard Stern’s radio show in 2000 – just three years after Diana was killed in a car crash.

Trump told the shock jock that he thought Princess Diana was ‘crazy’ but said they were ‘minor details’ as she was ‘really beautiful, supermodel beautiful.’

“She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing,” he said during the May 200 call-in. “She’s magnificent. She was crazy but these are minor details.”

Trump called into the show to discuss his top ten hottest women list with Stern.

Princess Diana was third on his list, after ex-wife Ivana in second and now-First Lady Melania in first. The show saw him also make outlandish comments about Angelina Jolie, who he said had lips that were too big, as well as Mariah Carey and Cindy Crawford, who he also said he would sleep with.

The Stern interview wasn’t the first time Trump had revealed he’d had a thing for Harry and William’s mother.

In his book ‘The Art Of The Comeback’, published in November 1997, three months after her death: “I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room. Her charm. Her presence. She was a genuine princess â€” a dream lady.”

The pair met on a number of occasions, including at a charity dinner for some of New York’s most powerful at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan in 1995, where fate had placed Donald Trump on the princess’s table – although his second wife Marla was also present.

He didn’t make a move at the dinner, but six months later – soon after Diana announced her divorce from Prince Charles in July 1996 – she was surprised to receive a huge basket of flowers from Trump for her 35th birthday.

Trump attached a message expressing his sympathy over her divorce, his regard for her and even, it is said, suggesting they get together.

However, it’s clear the princess didn’t feel the same way.

British broadcaster Selina Scott claimed he actually gave Diana “the creeps”.

She says the billionaire businessman pursued the Princess of Wales to the point of “stalking” in the mistaken belief he “had a shot” with her.

Writing in the Sunday Times, she said: ‘He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets, each worth hundreds of pounds.

“Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.

“When she died in the tragic accident in Paris in 1997 Trump told friends his biggest regret was that they hadn’t dated. He said that he always thought he had a chance of romance and would have had a ‘shot’ with her.”

Trump’s spokesman said at the time that they liked each other a lot but nothing ever came of it.