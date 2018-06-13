Man with World’s biggest Penis who beds Oscar Winning Celebrities Speaks out

Man who claims to have the ‘world’s biggest penis’ said his ‘massive manhood’ destroyed his acting career – but helped him bed Oscar winning celebrities.

Jonah Falcon said his 13.5-inch penis has earned him a reputation among film directors who are put off by a number of circulated stories about the 47-year-old.

A

But while he may not be landing any major Hollywood roles, Jonah, who lives in Los Angeles, claims celebrities seek him out for sex.

Speaking to the Sun Online , he said: “It’s handicapped my acting because people won’t hire me.

“It sucks – it relegates me into doing smaller parts. Maybe in the UK or Germany it might help my acting career, but here in Hollywood it’s a negative.”

Speaking about his A-List conquests in the bedroom, Jonah added: “Yes, I’ve slept with celebrities including Oscar nominees and Oscar winners, but I can’t talk about that.”

Jonah, who is openly bisexual, said he couldn’t reveal whether the celebrities were men or women – but did confirm “it wasn’t Meryl Streep”.

The actor said he loves receiving compliments from porn stars who often claim he’s bigger than any partner they’ve had.

And when it comes to measuring up, Jonah claims to be nine inches when flaccid – compared to the average man who is around five to six inches when erect.

He added: “When I’m fully erect, I’m 13 and a half inches with a seven and a half to eight inch diameter – it’s thicker than my wrist.”

The self-branded gay icon measured himself at the age of 10 – when he said he already measured eight inches.

While Jonah says he’d never wish for a smaller penis, and never feels insecure about his manhood, there are downsides – including modifying his sex positions and taking care not to cause a penile fracture.

Courtesy, Mirror