MAD LOVE: Americans pour love to Stacey Abraham the lady who pushed Joe Biden to VICTORY over Donald Trump

Across America citizens are sending love to Georgia’s democratic governor candidate Stacy Abraham for being the real force behind Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential elections; Here are some of the heartwarming and moving tributes to Ms Abraham:

Diane Grasso: Thank you, Ms. Abrams. You are a warrior for democracy. A grateful nation is in your debt.



Kevin L Baker: Love you, Stacey! Thank you for all you have done! This country owes you a great debt for advancing democracy!



Tanna Darby: You’re just beyond amazing! Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything you have done for the state and the whole country! You are a national treasure!



Tracy Bacenas: No, thank YOU! Look what your energy and devotion to the people of Georgia has accomplished! How inspiring to see the impact of your determination and commitment to helping people have their voices heard and their votes count. Bravo!



Elyse Bois-Jobidon: We owe you and all the individuals in GA a HUGE thank you. Thank for fighting! Thank for opening so many eyes on the issue of voter suppression and making it visible and public! Thank you for making sure that every votes counts!!! Thank you Stacey Abrams! We owe you one!



Annette Sam Riggs: Thank you so much, Stacey Abrams. You have led us to this point and you need to know how much we appreciate you. We will go wherever you lead us. We will work our butts off to get Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff elected. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Stay safe and healthy. You have a beautiful future ahead of you and we want to be a part of it.



Kathy Loepp: Thank you, thank you for all you have done for the citizens of Georgia! You have made such a difference, in your state, and in our country.



Rachael Shaikun Holder: Thank you for all of your hard work and for making sure every vote counts! You have restored my faith in the democratic process. Can’t wait to see what you’ll do next.

Nancy Macharia: Thank you thank you! For all the great grassroots advocacy and voter registration. You are a true citizen of democracy. We are in DEBT of your dedication and we must pay forward!

Laddie Watson: Stacey, you are a rock star!!! Thank you for your courage, determination and willingness to think of others!!! May You continue to thrive and help us all create a better, united America!!

Brett-michel Bartlett: For You, ANYTHING!!!!!!! Thank you for Saving this Country despite itself. I am forever Grateful and at your service. Lead the Way!!!!



Jeanne Goff Martin: Thank you does not seem emphatic enough. You are truly an American Patriot who deserves the highest accolades for your untiring efforts. Cheering you on as you all work to get those two Senate seats secured!!!

Nicole Jenkins: Thank YOU for all that have done in Georgia. Great example of leadership and perseverance. John Lewis is proud!!!!#goodtrouble

Dawn Sutherland: Thank You for working tirelessly to make sure every vote counted!

You made a difference and showed us that we can win with perseverance.

Well Done to you and all the others who worked beside you to make these results a reality.❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾



Katy Stapleton Griggs: Thank you, Stacey, for relentlessly proving that democracy is worth fighting for. You’re a hero whose impact will be felt for generations to come. 💙

Karen Wolfe Mizner: Stacey, I want to thank you for all you have done for Georgia, all women and the 2020 election. You ARE a beacon of hope to so many. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I live in Indiana but I wish I lived in Atlanta (where my daughters live). I would gladly work for you!

Laura Berry: Stacey, you have done the work that will actually change the trajectory of this country. Gratitude to you. Instead quitting when you lost your race you just got right back in the game and began to change what you could. There is a saying that I love, “Lift where you stand!” You are a living example of that great principle.



Ellen Rowen: You should be on the cover of Time Magazine!!! The next generation John Lewis!!! You have accomplished more for the Democratic party than Tom Perez ever did!! You are a role model to all Americans to turn injustice into JUSTICE for all!!! Please post how we can volunteer and help you for the senate runoffs. God Bless You!!



Charmyn Dunlap: THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart for all of your relentlessness, hard work, and the desire to make a difference. I read earlier that you have been working on voting issues and all that you are doing surrounding this election for 10 years. I”m sure that you have been involved with this far longer than that amount of time. Thank you.



Valerie Hartman: Go Georgia go!!! And thank YOU Stacey! Brava! Your vision/focus/grit/genius have transformed Georgia. Beyond grateful. Let’s keep the momentum going. We are built for hard things. Biden/Ossoff/Warnock…Let’s do this!!!!!



Amber Sinclair: Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win in Georgia for the good of the people in the U.S. We need leaders who actually have the people’s best interests at heart and not their own personal invested interests!!! Remember people can say what you want to hear only to get a vote and then there are people who genuinely care about bettering this country and the people’s lives. We need to make sure Mitch McConnell is no longer the majority Senate leader. 🖤🌈☮🌎🌳🌱💧

Daniel Surber: Thank you Georgia! And thank you Stacey Abrams!! Thank you for your relentlessness and your vision and confidence. What an extraordinary accomplishment you have led the people of Georgia to. The success of this effort is going a long way to block the ridiculous last attempt of this president and will facilitate that the dust pan of history allows us all to move forward. Thank you thank you thank you!



Brianne Michelle: The whole country is watching and admiring you Ms. Abrams. You give me hope for politicians and the good that can be done. Thank you from out here in Illinois—for your unrelenting pursuit of people’s rights. You are my hero.