Lunatic President Trump Lets Wife Melania Rained, Gentleman Obama Made America Proud

A rather awkward moment happened at the White House lawns as POTUS and FLOTUS were preparing to board Marine One on the way to South of Florida to inspect rescue efforts for Hurricane Michael.

A light rain was falling in Washington D.C. area and POTUS appeared to hogging his umbrella for himself despite the rains leaving FLOTUS to be literally rained on as he appeared to take no notice of it.

Trump held an umbrella over himself as he chats with reporters who interrupted his short walk into the helicopter. But when Melania Trump appears to join him, he makes no move to protect her from the rain with his umbrella.

This is typical behavior of African husbands, he might have learnt from them.

