LIST of Who Is Who In Washington DC That Raila Met While In USA

As at now, Hon. Raila Odinga has met with;

1. Mr. Yamamoto Donald, the assistant secretary of State for African Affairs in the US administration,

2. Michael Phelan, director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,

3. Greg Simpkins, director of the House of Representatives sub-committee on Africa,

4. Senator Christopher Coons, one of the most influential voices in the Senate on Africa, and who chairs the House Foreign Relations sub-committee on African Affairs and he continues to meet more.

“While his meeting with US government officials was limited, Mr Odinga’s socialisation with congressional committee members such as Mr Coons, who has a compelling grasp of Kenya’s political and social dynamics, will go a long way in presenting our case to the circles of US Congress and government.”

Others were washington Top THink Tank; ambassador John Carson and ambassador William Bellamy

The end result of all these is ensuring electoral reforms is upheld and fresh elections is conducted after six months. It gonna be tough but we’ll triumph.