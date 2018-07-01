Raila Delivered South Sudan Peace To Uhuru And Trump, Rumours Of Nobel Peace Prize Dominate Western Capitals

By Onyinkwa Onya
Raila Odinga has in a matter of days achieved in the South Sudan peace process, what the IGAD, AU and UN could not achieve for years on end. He is the same Raila Amollo that the international community felt was the best suited to mediate peace in Cote d’Ivoire when it was on the brink of disintegrating. The same one whose list of close personal friends include Olusegun Obasanjo, Pombe Magufuli and Cyril Ramaphosa. The one whom some of the most reputable Universities and think tanks in the West invite to deliver lectures to the most eminent audiences you can assemble anywhere on the globe. He is a global icon.
That is why when on the local political arena, whenever you hear a village politician who holds night meetings with his acolytes in which they converse only in their village dialect, repeatedly hurl such village insults as ‘yule jamaa wa vitendawili’, you ought to be reminded of the fact that even if France and Saudi Arabia sometimes find themselves in one tournament every four to eight years, they are by no means equals. We are past the group stage. We are now in the ‘Vitendawili phase’, there are those still in the fight, and those now in the flight.
Comments
Dinosaur says
There is already violation of the same peace accord in record yesternight.
Two protagonists can’t claim to represent five strong warring factions in South Sudan.
Ask those of us in Juba…
Dinosaur says
South Sudanese government forces and rebels launched attacks on each other’s positions on Saturday, both sides said, the day a ceasefire that formed part of new peace agreement was due to take effect.
The South Sudanese army, supported by pro-government militia, attacked rebel positions in the northwestern village of Mboro near the border with Sudan, said Lam Gabriel, a spokesman for the SPLA-IO rebels.
“This is a provocative aggression aimed at derailing the peace process,” Lam told Reuters.
But rebels launched coordinated attacks on the SPLA government army positions in four states, an SPLA spokesman said.
“The rebels wanted to gain more territory before a permanent ceasefire,” comes into effect, Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.
On Wednesday, South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, signed a peace deal with rebels that included a ceasefire to start in 72 hours from the signing of the agreement.
But rebels led by Riek Machar, a former Vice President, rejected parts of the deal, which comes ahead of a final settlement.
The country’s civil war began in late 2013, about two-and-a-half years after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan.
Previous peace deals have broken down and the war has uprooted a quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million, ruined the country’s agriculture and battered its economy.
Lam did not give details of casualties and said the fighting stopped late afternoon local time.
“We reserve the right to self defence,” he said.