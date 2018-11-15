Head Of Catholic Church Pope Francis appoints Philip Anyolo as Kisumu Archbishop

The head of Catholic Church Pope Francis has appointed the Bishop Philip Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu Catholic Diocese. Until his appointment Anyoro was the Bishop of Homabay Diocese

The appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome on Thursday.

Bushop Anyolo is the chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (henceforth KCCB) is set ton take over from over from Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth who retiring after attaining mandatory age.

Bishop Anyolo was born in 1956 in Tongaren, Bungoma county and was ordained priest for the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret in 1983. He was appointed by Pope John Paul II to be bishop of Kericho on December 6, 1995.

He was appointed bishop of Homa Bay on March 22, 2003, and installed as bishop on May 23, 2003.

He was elected Chairman of KCCB in October 2013, and is currently serving his second term. Previously, he served as the KCCB vice chairman.