DRAMA In Whitehouse: Secret Service BLOCKS CNN reporter Jim Acosta after ‘Punching’ Trump’s orange Nose

The White House revoked Jim Acosta’s press credentials Wednesday after he had a heated exchange with President Donald Trump at a news conference and an intern tried to grab a microphone from the CNN reporter.

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Acosta also tweeted that he had been denied entrance to the White House, where he was scheduled to film a spot for CNN, a network Trump has repeatedly targeted as “fake news.”

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018





This is a lie. https://t.co/FastFfWych — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

