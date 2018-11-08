Kenya Today

DRAMA In Whitehouse: Secret Service BLOCKS CNN reporter Jim Acosta after ‘Punching’ Trump’s orange Nose

The White House revoked Jim Acosta’s press credentials Wednesday after he had a heated exchange with President Donald Trump at a news conference and an intern tried to grab a microphone from the CNN reporter.

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Acosta also tweeted that he had been denied entrance to the White House, where he was scheduled to film a spot for CNN, a network Trump has repeatedly targeted as “fake news.”


