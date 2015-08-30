DRAMA as Tanzania CCM Candidate RUNS into HOSTILE CROWD, see what HAPPENED… August 30, 2015 16 Comments There was drama when Tanzania ruling party presidential candidate John Pombe Magufuli run into a hostile crowd in the campaign trail, watch video to know exactly what happened>>
Comments
Anonymous says
That’ss hostile? Tanzanians are civilized then lol…
Anonymous says
Wa-TZ’s the most primitive lot in East Africa CCM days are long gone like KANU of Sell-outs.
Anonymous says
Actually, Kenyans are the most primitive. In TZ, there is no tribalism…loo at Kenya.
Afuo Chon Owada says
I totally agree but as usual we fail to see the log in our eyes. Just see how primitive we are with our politics. Its disgusting!
Anonymous says
Just because Tanzanians are not, during election campaigns, as vocal and rowdy as Kenyans are it does not mean they are primitive. Remember just because l am travelling on a different path to the same destination as you does not mean l am lost. Respect other peoples mondus operandi.
NYAKWAR NYOKENDO says
The rulling party ccm still enjoys massive support in both Tanzania main land and Zanzibar island.The rulling party presidential candidate Dr.John pombe magufuli is a top performer and a straight forward politician unlike his opponent Edward Ngoyai Lowassa of ukawa whose past record is tainted with mega corruption scandles.Out of the 25 regions of Tanzania main land,Dr.magufuli commands 22 regions support with the opposition enjoying only 3 regions support mostly in the Northern part of the country.
rafael says
Thanks,nyokendo, u said it, all,
Patrioticcitizen says
Lowasa will have it rough facing the CCM machinery.
blue pen says
Makufuli’s trouble started when Tanzanias who are peace loving wangwanas realized that he is a friend to our own raila who is known to be antagonistic. If he knew, he wouldn’t have invited him to Tanzania after his nomination. Here at home wiper’s popularity is nose diving because of the same reason.
Anonymous says
It is unfortunate that some people will never finish a sentence without mentioning Raila’s name. I live in Europe and i can tell you for free that Raila Odinga commands a lot of respect here than any other African sitting President
Anonymous says
I live in kayole and i can tell you for free that Raila Odinga commands a lot of respect here than any other African sitting President
Anonymous says
ujaluo imetambaa east africa yote
blue pen says
Mr anonymous,
Your Europe is UK for United Kisumu. Be out going my friend don’t gage yourself in Kisumu and kibera.
Cns says
I admiadmire mammoth crowd Magufuli is addressing than the write-up!
Anonymous says
He has a good start: incumbency, comaand of 22 regions and more interestingly government machinery for legal throning if the democratic formula doesnt work-Kenyan style.
ALDO coupons says
Just lately nothing of covered band function appropriately. every one of them demonstrate hidden as off-line. Could a person show numerous an effective just one???