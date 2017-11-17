Raila man Dr Morgan Tsvangirai Speaks Out On Military Intervention In Zimbabwe.

Press Statement by MDC Alliance

The Principals of the MDC Alliance met today, 17th of November 2017 in Harare and considered the current situation in the country and resolved as follows:

1.Noted the Military intervention against President Mugabe and his government and considered such action to resonate with the national public sentiments and hence irreversible in effect and fact.

2.Commended the military for respecting the sanctity of the lives of all Zimbabweans and appealed to them to continue to ensure that nothing is done which may result in loss of life.

3.Appealed to the authorities currently in charge of the country to respect the constitutional rights of all Zimbabweans.

4.Appealed to SADC, the AU and the UN to assist the people of Zimbabwe in ensuring that there is a peaceful and irreversible transition to democratic people centred rule.

5.That there must be an all inclusive transitional mechanism with a mandate to:

•Return and restore the country to constitutionality and constitutionalism

•Ensure economic stabilisation to bring to an end the current economic and social suffering of the people.

•Adopt and implement democratisation measures and electoral reforms leading to free and fair elections within the shortest possible time and resulting in the birth of a legitimate government with the full and unconditional support of the people.

___________________________________

Morgan R. Tsvangirai

MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT