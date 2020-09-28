Donald Trump to be defeated, reject election results, cause chaos and military to take over?

By T Malanda via FB

Good morning America. My name is Mark Milley, Chairman of Joint Chiefs.

Following the violence and political turmoil that has ripped across our great nation and led to the killing of thousands of people since President Donald Trump refused to leave office, the United States army has seized power to restore order.

As interim President, I have issued orders for the immediate arrest and detention of Mr Trump, members of his Cabinet, and Mr Biden. Rumours that the soldiers who arrested them were singing, “Luwere!”and “Nyongwa!” should be dismissed with contempt.

Starting this moment, the United States is under marshal law. All Federal Governments are now in the hands of the United States Army. Bunge is suspended and all CDF accounts locked with original padrlocks. All police officers are hereby ordered to return bandukis and uniform to the armoury and stand down. Nisipate mtu akitafuta unga kwa roadblock. Wakae nyumbani kama raia. Looters and all manner of riffraff chanting “No Biden no peace” and “Long live Trump! Webe ni ule ule!”will be shot on sight. Also nimefunga internet. Watu wakae kwa manyumba na wapendane.

In the coming weeks, we will pronounce the direction this nation will follow in consultation with our allies in Uganda, Rwanda, Mali and Nigeria. In the meantime, we urge all our citizens here and overseas to remain calm.

Finally, Putin, kama wewe ni mwanamme, fanya nywee. Mimi si Trump. Nitakuzaba makofi ya nu-clia ushangae.

God bless these (Haaa!)nited States of America.

Amaaaandlaaaaaa!



Comments:

Jay Kioko: Wachana na jeshi. Ile bunduki iko manyumbani kwa watu…

In 2018, Small Arms Survey reported that there are over one billion small arms distributed globally, of which 857 million (about 85 percent) are in civilian hands. The Small Arms Survey stated that U.S. civilians alone account for 393 million (about 46 percent) of the worldwide total of civilian held firearms. This amounts to “120.5 firearms for every 100 residents.” Kanaweza nuka mbaya mbovu sana

G Mwangangi Mulala: There are more guns in the hands of civilians than armed forces.