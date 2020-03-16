USA Presidential candidate Joe Biden likely to name Michelle Obama Vice President

USA Democratic top presidential contender and former vice president (VP44) Joe Biden vowed to pick a woman Vice President and also promised to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court. He said this during the first one on one debate with his rival senator Bernie Sanders moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Jack Tapper and Anderson Cooper

“I commit that if I’m elected President and I have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I’ll appoint the first black woman to the Court,” said Vice President Biden, meaning the Supreme Court. “If I’m elected President, my cabinet and my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be Vice President. There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

The former VP seemed to re-affirm his commitment he made in January while on a campaign trail in Muscatine, Iowa



“I sure would like Michelle [Obama] to be the vice president,” Biden said Tuesday 28th January at a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa.

The comment came after the former vice president was asked if he would consider nominating former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court justice,” Biden responded.

The questioner followed up with the question, “Which Obama?”

Biden responded: “They’re both incredibly qualified people and they’re such decent, honorable people.”

The pairing would be a first in American politics; there has never been a presidential ticket that included a former first lady in the VP slot.

This isn’t the first time Biden had mentioned the idea of the former first lady being his running mate or the former president being on the Supreme Court.