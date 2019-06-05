Death toll rises as Kenya cancels flights to and from Sudan

The number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Sudan Defence Ministry in central Khartoum two days ago has risen significantly to 60.
This was confirmed on Wednesday by a doctors group linked to the opposition.
The death toll had earlier been put at 35.
Talks between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who would lead a three-year transition to democracy.
Kenya had cancelled all fights to and from the war torn nation.
Comments
Anonymous says
It seems these muslims countries follow the same trend after ousting their oppressive dictators. Somali, Egypt, sudan etc have never been the same again. Is a case of jumping from frying pan into fire!