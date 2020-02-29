Kenya Today

CORONA VIRUS: KENYANS should not victimise CHINA; other countries like USA can infect us too

By Alberto Nyakundi Amenya the Banana Peddler
Kenyans have been blaming the government of Kenya for allowing the Chinese plane carrying 239 passengers because they might be infectious.
Well, they might be right and wrong at the same time because inasmuch as China is the most affected nation, the rampant cases of Corona Virus are have reported in other countries like Italy.
This therefore means that we are vulnerable from all angles and not Chinese only. We can get the infection from other countries apart from China.
It’ll therefore be unfair to victimise China forgeting that our people are coming from other countries that are affected by the virus.
To acquaint yourself with facts, here is the list of countries affected by the virus and are a threat to us too.
Total number of cases,
85,207

Deaths:

2,924

Recovered:

39,517
ACTIVE CASES
42,766
Currently Infected Patients

34,950 (82%)

in Mild Condition; 7,816 (18%)
CLOSED CASES
42,441
Cases which had an outcome:

39,517 (93%)

Recovered / Discharged

2,924 (7%)

Deaths

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 60 countries and territories around the world.

