Breaking: USA President Donald Trump to be arrested

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump citing the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in January this year.

Reports indicate that Iran is seeking help from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to detain Trump.

“Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday that Trump, along with more than 30 others Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, face ‘murder and terrorism charges’,”Al Jazeera quoted ISNA news agency.

The news agency further revealed that Iran will continue to pursue Trump’s persecution even after his presidency ends.

However, the Al Jazeera report adds: “It is unlikely Interpol would grant Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from ‘undertaking any intervention or activities of a political’ nature.”