South Sudanese politician, Minister for East African Affairs Hon John Luk Jok has died in Juba this morning.

Hon John Luk Jok was SPLA liberator, editor of Magazine and a former Minister who served in many portfolios in the Government of Sudan, South Sudan and the revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity

According to the person with the knowledge about Luk’s condition, he was fairly ok yesterday but became sick at last night. He started developing breathing difficulties at night and there was delay taking him to hospital at the Aspen clinic or flying him out to Cairo or Nairobi. John Luk Jok was the South Sudanese Minister of Justice after it gained independence Khatom goverment then under dictator Omar El Bashi. In 2013, John Luk became part of the group that was known as former detainees or later SPLM G10. The Government and the family members are yet to release an official statement to confirm the death.

Close to half of the cabinet is said to have contracted COVID 19, Deputy President Riek Machar is said to have recovered and has since resumed his official duties. Other ministers are said to have been flown to Cairo and Nairobi for treatment.

More to follow