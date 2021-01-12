Breaking: Uganda military breaks into Bobi Wine home, arrests him while on HOT 96FM live radio interview

Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known Bobi Wine was forced to cut short his interview with Royal Media’s Hot 96 radio as the military raided his Kampala home Tuesday morning.

The National Unity Party presidential candidate told Hot 96 FM that the military was attempting to break into his compound and his security team was being assaulted.

“So I am sorry even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down and give it attention,” he said.

Speaking on the Hot Breakfast show that is hosted by Jeff Koinange and comedian Professor Hamo, the Ugandan politician however exuded confidence that he will oust long serving President Yoweri Museveni.

With Ugandans set to go to the ballot on Thursday, Bobi Wine has accused the government of causing untold suffering and intimidation.

“At least 126 members of my campaign team have been rounded up with more than 500 of our supporters arrested. The Museveni administration has overseen massacres in Uganda. For instance, in November last year, more than 100 people were killed in November 2020,” he said.

According to the Kyadondo East MP, his camp will tally votes even as he urged Ugandans to be vigilant on election day.

Approximately 17.6 million Ugandan voters are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections.