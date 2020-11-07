Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports


BREAKING: Joe Biden wins USA Presidential election, defeats racist Donald Trump

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins USA Presidential election, defeats racist Donald Trump

2 Comments

It is a new dawn in USA as former Vice President Joe Bidens is elected President

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be to be elected Vice President, she is a daughter of Jamaican immigrant dad and Indian mother

To the millions of black Americans, muslims, Latinos, Asians IT WELL, THERE IS STILL HOPE IN USA, CHARACTER MATTERS !

Comments

  1. congratulations citizens of the United for being model to the world voting and
    going to work and patiently waiting for your results

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Privacy and cookies