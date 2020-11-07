BREAKING: Joe Biden wins USA Presidential election, defeats racist Donald Trump

It is a new dawn in USA as former Vice President Joe Bidens is elected President
Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be to be elected Vice President, she is a daughter of Jamaican immigrant dad and Indian mother
To the millions of black Americans, muslims, Latinos, Asians IT WELL, THERE IS STILL HOPE IN USA, CHARACTER MATTERS !
congratulations citizens of the United for being model to the world voting and
going to work and patiently waiting for your results
