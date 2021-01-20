Anxiety world over as US set to swear in Joe Biden as 46th president

By Pauline Njoroge via FB

Today, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

People across the world will be glued to their screens to witness the moment, and most importantly to listen to his inaugural address.

Biden’s predecessors have taken this moment to give us very memorable speeches and some of the most quotable quotes. In his inaugural address on January 20, 1961 for example, John F. Kennedy urged Americans to “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country”.

My favorite U.S President of all times, Franklin D. Roosevelt during his swearing in ceremony on March 4, 1933, committed to using the power of government to repair the damage of the great depression, and asked Americans to trust in the leadership of the country. “The only thing to fear is fear itself,” he said.

Joe Biden is coming to power after a very unusual election season in the US, and a very challenging period globally. In the last one year, Covid-19 has tested the resilience and the perseverance of the human race to the limits. The global economy as been hit hard, the health sector has suffered greatly and millions of people have gone through untold pain.

With this background, now more than ever millions of people will pay attention to every word and every line of that speech. They will be expecting leadership, solutions and an assurance of better days ahead.

On this day, I personally look forward to that moment when Kamala Devi Harris will take the oath of office. The first woman to become US Vice President, and most importantly, the first woman of color to occupy such a high office!