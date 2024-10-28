Get a water Tank with new Co-operative Bank’s CO-OP-A-MAJI Loan

Ready to take the next step with better water, sanitation, and hygiene!? Fill out our quick and easy request form today and get the support you need to make your dreams a reality! CLICK HERE

Businesses within the Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) sector can also use the loan to grow their business such as water bottlers & distillers, licensed borehole drilling companies, water service providers, manufacturers and distributors of water harvesting equipment e.g. water tanks, pipes, gutters, plumbing equipment and related items and Contractors of water and sanitation services.

Whether you are an Individuals, MSMEs, or institutions can you can use the loan to acquire smart meter ,solar water pumps, solar heating systems and installation, water bowsers or exhausters, water tanks, water purification systems, household and office water connection , bio-digesters, boreholes, waste water treatments and so much more.

1. Own a Water Tank, with the new CO-OP-A-MAJI loan

Say goodbye to water shortages and unreliable supply. With Co-operative Bank’s CO-OP-A-MAJI loan, you can get up to up to 100% financing to purchase a water tank to secure a steady water supply for your home or business

2. Own an exhauster or water bowser with the new CO-OP-A-MAJI loan



Looking to own an Exhauster or Water Bowser? Co-operative Bank, through the CO-OP-A-MAJI loan, provides 80% financing to purchase an exhauster truck or water bowser, in order to facilitate access to water and increase sanitation solutions

3. Get a solar water pump, with the new CO-OP-A-MAJI loan

Co-operative Bank’s CO-OP-A-MAJI loan provides up to 100% financing under working capital operational expense/stock financing for solar water pumps, solar water heating systems, and installation, all designed to bring you reliable access to water using clean, renewable energy

4. Get a water connection, with the new CO-OP-A-MAJI loan

Get a new water connection. Whether for your home or business, Co-operative Bank’s CO-OP-A-MAJI Loan provides 100 % financing under working capital operational expense to ensure you have access to essential water and sanitation services.

5. Install a Smart Meter, with the new CO-OP-A-MAJI loan

Upgrade to a Smart Meter with the CO-OP-A-MAJI Loan. Take control of your energy usage and save on bills with a smart meter. Co-operative Bank, through CO-OP-A-MAJI Loan, provides up to 100% financingto acquire smart meters to facilitate access to water and sanitation solutions.