Gambling Activities: A Guide for Beginners and Experts What You Need to Know

Gambling is one of the oldest and most popular forms of entertainment in the world. In case you

not know, people have been wagering money or other valuables on games of chance for

centuries, all with the hope of winning big or simply having fun.

Gambling can be exciting, rewarding, and sometimes addictive, but it can also be risky, costly,

and harmful. In Kenya, sports betting has gained prominence, attracting the government’s

attention.

The franchise was huge before Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the Betting Control and Licencing

Board (BCLB) started tightening regulations. This resulted in the closure of giant bookmakers

like Betika and SporstPesa. Three years ago, SportPesa reopened its shop in Kenya after striking

a deal with market regulators.

In this article, we will understand the different types of gambling activities, how they work, and

what you can do to gamble responsibly and legally. We will also give you some tips for

responsible gambling, legal aspects of gambling, and strategies for winning and it doesnt matter

if you are a beginner or an expert, this article will be invaluable to you.

The importance of Understanding Gambling Activities

Gambling is a global phenomenon, with millions of people participating in various forms of

gambling every year. According to statistics on Gambling Industry News, around 26% of the

world’s population gambles, and 4.2 billion gamble at least once every year.

The global gambling market size was estimated at $230.9 billion (an equivalent of KSh

35331449999999996) in 2021 and the figure is projected to grow until 2028.

Gambling can be a source of entertainment, socialisation, and relaxation for many people, but it

can also have negative consequences for some.

Understanding gambling activities can help you make informed decisions about your gambling

behaviour, such as how much money and time you can afford to spend, what games you prefer,

and what strategies you can use.

Further, it can also help you avoid falling prey to common gambling misconceptions, such as

believing that you can predict the outcome of a random event, or that you can regain your losses

by betting more.

Moreover, understanding gambling activities can help you comply with the legal and ethical

standards of gambling in your country since different jurisdictions have different laws.

Types of Gambling Activities

There are many types of gambling activities, each with their own rules, odds, and strategies.

Casino Games.

These are played in a casino or a similar venue, such as a hotel, cruise ship, or online

platform. Casino games are divided into two main categories: table games and gaming machines.

Table games are played on a table and they include games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat,

craps, and poker. They involve cards, dice, or a wheel and are played against the dealer or other

players. Here, skills, strategy, and luck are required.

Gaming machines: Here, games that are played on a device, such as slot machines, video poker,

and keno. They usually involve spinning reels, matching symbols, or drawing numbers and are

played against the machine. Here, it is a game of chance. No skill or strategy is required.

Casino games have become popular among gamblers since they offer a variety of options,

themes, and prizes.

Recent trends and innovations in casino gaming:

 Live casino games – which are online games that are streamed live from a real casino or

studio. They allow players to interact with real dealers and other players.

 Progressive jackpot games – Here there is a jackpot that increases every time someone

plays, until someone wins it.

 Virtual reality games – In Kenya, virtual games gained prominence during COVID-19

period. They use VR technology to create an immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Sports Betting

This involves wagering on the outcome or events of a sporting event, such as a football match, a

tennis tournament, or a horse race. In some extreme cases, some people offer their spouses as a

prize, raising the question of morals and human dignity when it comes to betting.

It can be done in person, online, or through mobile apps.

Sports betting is one of the most popular and profitable forms of gambling, attracting millions of

fans and enthusiasts around the world.

Many people have become millionaires from this franchise. Examples of such people are Samuel

Abisai, Gordon Ogada and Cosmas Korir, who won a combined KSh 659 million from

SportPesa.

Sports betting can also be challenging, risky, and addictive. Some of the tips for effective sports

betting are:

 Do your research and learn as much as you can about the sport, the teams, the players,

and the odds offered.

 Be selective, only bet on the games or events you are confident about, and avoid betting

on too many games or events at once.

 Manage your money by setting a budget and limit for your sports betting, and stick to it.

 Be objective, and avoid betting directed by your emotions. Bet based on facts, statistics,

and logic, and not on your feelings, hopes, or loyalties.

Types of bets

There are many types of bets that a player can place on a sporting event, such as:

 Single bet: This is a bet on a single game and a single outcome or event, such as

the winner of a match.

 Multiple bet: Here, the play bets on several teams or several outcomes in one

betting slip. You will win the bet if all the selections are correct. The player will

lose the bet even when only one game is lost.

 Parlay bet: A parlay bet is a special type of multiple bet where the player bets on

a series of outcomes or events that are dependent on each other, such as the

winners of several matches in a tournament. The player will win the bet if all their

selections are correct, and the payout is calculated by multiplying the odds of each

selection. However, if one of the selections is wrong, the player loses the entire

bet.

 Proposition bet: A proposition bet is a bet on a specific aspect or occurrence of a

sporting event, such as the number of yellow cards, the number of fouls, or the

time of the first goal. Proposition bets are also known as props, specials, or

novelty bets.

 Futures bet: A futures bet is a bet on a long-term outcome or event that will

happen in the future, such as the winner of a league, the winner of a tournament,

or the top scorer of a season. Futures bets are also known as outrights or ante-post

bets.

Radio and TV Gambling

In Kenya, gambling on radio and TV has become very popular. It is also a norm in many other

countries.

The stations ask viewers and listeners to participate in lotteries, and then they are awarded after a

draw is done.

Nealy, all commercial radios and TV in Kenya have this type of games. They are popular early in

the morning, afternoon and late evening.

The trend is also cropping up in upcoming religious TVs.

However, concern is rife that most of these games are con schemes, and the winnings are usually

stage-managed. You will need to exercise caution when you engage in them.

Online Gambling

Online gambling is the activity of gambling on the internet using a computer, smartphone, tablet,

or other device.

It can include various forms of gambling, such as casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo,

lottery, and more.

Online gambling has many benefits and risks, such as:

 Convenience – It can be done anytime and anywhere, without having to travel or dress

up.

 Variety – It offers a wide range of games and options.

 Bonuses – You can get incentives and rewards, such as free spins, cashback, loyalty

points, or welcome offers.

 Privacy – Here you can gamble anonymously without having to reveal your identity.

 Addiction – Since it is easy convenient and stimulating, it and can make you lose track of

time and money.

 Fraud – If not careful you can land in scams or hackers, who can steal your money, data,

or identity, or manipulate the games or outcomes.

 Regulation – Different laws and regulations are targeting this activity. In South Korea,

Brunei, Cambodia, Japan, Singapore and Lebanon, betting is illegal, according to Lawyer

Monthly.

Therefore, it is important to choose reliable online gambling sites, that are licensed, regulated,

secure, fair, and reputable.

Recommendations for choosing reliable online gambling sites are:

 Check the license and regulation of the site, and make sure it is valid, by counterchecking

it on websites of regulators such as Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board.

 Check the security and privacy of the site, and make sure it uses encryption, firewall, and

anti-virus software to protect your data and transactions.

 Check the reputation and reviews of the site.

 Ensure they offer a variety of games and options.

 Check the bonuses and promotions of the site, and make sure they are generous, realistic,

and transparent.

 Be sure to read the terms and conditions to ensure they are reasonable.

Tips for Responsible Gambling

 Set money and time limits for gambling and stick to them.

 Don’t borrow money to gamble and don’t gamble under the influence of drugs.

 Take regular breaks from gambling and engage in other enjoyable forms of

entertainment.

 Educate yourself about problematic gambling to recognise the signs of wrong gambling

like lying about your gambling, neglecting your responsibilities and feeling depressed.

 Seek help if you have a gambling problem or if you are affected by someone else’s

gambling.

Legal Aspects of Gambling

Gambling is a legal activity in many countries and regions around the world. It is subject to

various laws and regulations.

Some of the legal aspects of gambling are:

Licensing and registration: These are processes of obtaining permits to operate a gambling

franchise. The permit is obtained from competent authorities. In Kenya, this is handled by the

Ministry of Interior and the Betting Control and Licensing Board.

Taxation and Reporting: Gambling winnings, including prizes, jackpots, or bonuses, may be

subject to taxation and reporting. In Kenya, taxes are handled by the Kenya Revenue Authority

(KRA) who have a comprehensive guide on how the deductions are made. In Kenya, the lottery

tax is charged at a rate of 15% of the lottery turnover.

Age and Identity Verification: Gambling is restricted to adults. Operators need to verify the age

of players. Verification helps prevent underage gambling, fraud, money laundering and identity

theft.

Responsible Gambling and Consumer Protection: Gambling laws need to promote

responsible gambling and consumer protection. Deposit limits and a system of dispute resolution

are needed.

Dynamic Nature of Gambling Laws: To stay up to date, consult reputable resources, such as

tax experts and betting regulators, for additional information.

Reputable Legal Resources: You need to stay updated; refer to reputable legal resources for

further information. Lawyers who have experience in dealing with betting cases or betting laws can be of help.

Strategies for Winning

Gambling is a game of chance, but it is also a game of skill.

Below are some of the general tips for improving your gambling.

 Know the game: You should know the game that you are playing, such as the rules, the

odds, the payouts, the strategies, and the tips. Understand other things like, the players,

the team’s statistics, and their trends.

 Choose the game: You should choose the game that suits your preferences, skills, goals,

and limits. Go for a game that offers the best value and return for your bets.

 Manage the game: Be in control of your money, time, emotions, and behaviour. Be also

ready to manage the outcome. This will help control and balance your gambling actions

and reactions.

Conclusion

As listed above, betting or gambling provides entertainment, excitement, and profits. However,

gambling also requires knowledge, skill, strategy, and responsibility.

We have explored the world of gambling and provided some useful information and tips to help

you enjoy gambling responsibly and legally.

We hope that you have learned something new and interesting and that you will apply what you

have learned to your gambling activities.

