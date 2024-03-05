Flamboyant serial fraudster Kelvin “Sonko” Otieno arrested, arraigned

Flamboyant serial fraudster Kelvin “Sonko” Otieno was today charged with making a document without authority, a grave offense under Section 357(a) of the Kenyan Penal Code.

According to documents from the Milimani Law Courts, Sonko stands accused of fabricating a document (Mineral dealer’s [trading] licence registration No. MDL/T DTL/2024/044 for Cargocare freight forwarders) and presenting it as authentic, despite being fully aware of its falsity.

Sonko was arrested on February 22, 2024 in his office at the China Wu Yi Plaza in Kilimani by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)’s Operation Support Unit (OSU).

The investigation into Sonko’s alleged fraudulent activities, led by the Officer in Charge (OCS) of Kilimani Police Station, continues to uncover intricate details surrounding the case.

The Republic of Kenya, represented by the National Police Service, serves as the complainant, with four key witnesses identified in the charge sheet: CPL Francis Matheka, CPL Evans Nyamanga, IP Nicholas Njoroge and additional individuals yet to be named by the Kenya Police Service.

S “” – Sonko’s arrest is part of a broader probe into allegations of fraud and conspiracy, including his suspected involvement with key suspects in a case where a Chinese national reportedly lost Sh151 million.

The Chinese businessman had paid for containers of Tantalum minerals, purportedly from Congo but intercepted in Mombasa, revealing them to be soil instead.

The investigation also suggests connections to fake gold scammers operating in Nairobi’s Kilimani area using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as their passageway.

While about ten suspects were arrested from Sonko’s office, all were released except Sonko himself.

Authorities suspect Sonko’s network may have shifted operations to Mombasa, colluding with officials from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

DCI intercepted a consignment at the Mombasa container terminal (MCT), revealing reconditioned metallic drums loaded with sand instead of tantalum minerals.

At the heart of the investigation lies Lumumba Patrick, suspected of collaborating with fake gold scammers in Congo and Uganda, suggesting a broader network of criminal activity.