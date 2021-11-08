Celebrity lesbian couple Mitchelle Ntalami and Makena Njeri relationship ENDS IN TEARS

Fans noticed that Michelle’s best friend and partner Makena Njeri has been missing on her timeline for a while now. Responding to the many questions from fans about what happened to her and Makena, Michelle revealed that she was no longer friends with the former Tahidi High actress, without mentioning names.

“We are no longer together is serial infidelity on their part with multiple partners. Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above,” she wrote in part. The Marini Naturals founder said she felt betrayed during her relationship with her partner now ex, expecially after they refused to apologise.

“The deceit and lies spewn during the relationship have been devastating, to say the least. What’s worse, they have never admitted to what they have done, let alone apologized, despite me giving them several chances all year to come clean. As soon they knew I found out, they fled, occasionally popping in and out of my life but never once with the truth. This has caused me immense mental and emotional pain. This explains the unfollows and disengagement on social media and socially,” she said.

“When it comes to love and relationships, infidelity will never be in my cards. Sure, no one is perfect. We all make mistakes. But at the very least, if they’d have owned up to what they’ve done, we would be in a much better place,” she narrated. Adding: “What they have done to me is downright heartless. It is not right to go around hurting someone you claim to love, putting on a facade that all is well, while leaving their life in disarray and not being accountable for the pain and trauma caused. Regardless of whether or not we were publicly official with our relationship, it is the principle of breaking a human being in this way that I am calling out.” Michelle also claimed that she felt used by her partner(s).

Forgiveness is an emotion you arrive at, not decide to. My heart is big, I will get there,” she said. Michelle went ahead to thank her family and fans for supporting her, saying she will never delete any photos she took with her partner(s). Speaking to the LGBTQ family, Michelle said she was lied to and so was the whole community.

“To the LGBTQ community, thank you for your constant love and support. I feel terrible because I was lied to, therefore in turn you were too. It breaks my heart when I recall how hard you rode for us and looked up to us as your beacons.

This explains my absence in the events by the company. I will always love and support you, and if nothing else, all the work, effort and love I painstakingly put into the company we both began is the biggest evidence of that, and my greatest gift to you,” she said.