Fertiliser Association of Kenya (FAK) elects new team to lead the organisation

The Fertiliser Association of Kenya (FAK) has elected a new team to lead the organisation.

Elgon Kenya Managing Director Bimal Kantaria is the new chairman while vice chairperson will be Yara East Africa country Manager William Ng’eno. Shaikh Shakil of Export Trading Group was elected the treasurer and Dr Lilian Mbuthia of ICL Fertilisers is coming in as secretary.

Kantaria brings on board a wealth of experience from the private sector where he is a well-respected industry leader being the chair of the Agriculture Sector Network, the umbrella entity of agribusiness organisations in Kenya.

FAK held this year’s annual general meeting led by outgoing chairperson Mr Eustace Muriuki, who gave a general overview on the state of the country’s fertiliser industry and continued efforts to engage and dialogue with the government on fertiliser policy and regulatory reforms.

“The fertiliser industry performed fairly well in 2022 despite a continued increase of fertiliser prices in the world market,” he said.

Mr Muriuki said FAK contracted the African Fertiliser and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) to conduct a study on “risk Impact Assessment of Fertiliser and Annual Foodstuffs by members. This involved reviewing of the draft Fertiliser and Animal Foodstuffs (Fertilisers) Regulations 2021 to assess the impact of proposed measures to the industry.

He lauded his fellow exiting team members, including Mr SK Bhatia, Secretary Jiten Patel, vice chairperson and acting treasurer for their dedication and hard work.

The new office bearers are expected to continue implementing the association’s mandate of stewardship, regulation and advocacy and help ensure a fair and sustainable business environment for the industry for increased crop productivity and food security.

FAK is the umbrella body of manufacturers, importers, formulators, blenders and distributors of organic and inorganic fertilisers in Kenya.

Established in 2009, FAK’s mandate includes protecting and furthering members’ interests as well as instilling professionalism and ethical standards within the fertiliser industry.