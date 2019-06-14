Witchcraft! Chief arrests sister, two sons in Kisumu

There was drama at the Kisumu Central Police Station on Thursday after an elderly lady who had been arrested by her son who is a chief refused to leave the station even after being freed.

The woman was part of five family members who were on Wednesday arrested by the chief over a family feud revolving around witchcraft allegations.

The assistant chief is said to have also arrested his sister, his sister-in-law and her two sons, as well as her 10-month-old baby and dragged them from their home in Nyalenda before locking them in the cells.

The issue took a dramatic turn on Thursday after his mother, 76, refused to leave the station demanding the release of the remaining family members.

The chief’s brother noted that he has been harassing them, adding that he was not at home at the time of his wife’s arrest.

The incident was confirmed by station OCS Remmy Simiyu who, however, denied knowledge of the arrest and detention of the minor. He also argued that the grandmother was not arrested.

The OCS added that the chief assaulted the group in the process of the controversial arrest that has caused an uproar in Nyalenda A slums.