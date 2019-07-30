Why you will be arrested for not helping in a crime seen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i will arrest you for watching on as a suspect is lynched without intervening or calling the police.

This was the case with some 26 members of the public who watched helplessly as a man butchered a suspected chicken thief in Khayega, Kakamega County.

In the sorely graphic video that paints the picture of how the society has sunk, the man at the centre of all this is seen single-handedly assaulting the suspected.

From a safe distance, residents watch even as women can be heard screaming as the attacker who has since been identified as Francis Liseche aka President, hacks off the limbs of the suspect.

In a sweeping wave of arrests, Matiang’i nabbed the area chief, the owner of the murder weapon and the suspected murderer as it emerged they had been complicit in the crime.

It was revealed that despite the chief’s home being a stone-throw away, he would desist from intervening to stop the murder.

The Government condemns the murder of a man in Kakamega County in the strongest possible terms. The police have already arrested 26 suspects in relation to the heinous cold-blooded murder. Citizens are hereby urged to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity to police. pic.twitter.com/TmdIURiYgn — InteriorCNG Ministry (@InteriorKE) July 29, 2019

Monday, four suspects Francis Liseche, Agapitus Ingosi, Evans Ashimudu and Reuben Shitambasi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hezel Wandere on Monday. They will remain in police custody for two weeks.