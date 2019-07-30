Why you will be arrested for not helping in a crime seen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i will arrest you for watching on as a suspect is lynched without intervening or calling the police.
This was the case with some 26 members of the public who watched helplessly as a man butchered a suspected chicken thief in Khayega, Kakamega County.
In the sorely graphic video that paints the picture of how the society has sunk, the man at the centre of all this is seen single-handedly assaulting the suspected.
From a safe distance, residents watch even as women can be heard screaming as the attacker who has since been identified as Francis Liseche aka President, hacks off the limbs of the suspect.
In a sweeping wave of arrests, Matiang’i nabbed the area chief, the owner of the murder weapon and the suspected murderer as it emerged they had been complicit in the crime.
It was revealed that despite the chief’s home being a stone-throw away, he would desist from intervening to stop the murder.
The Government condemns the murder of a man in Kakamega County in the strongest possible terms. The police have already arrested 26 suspects in relation to the heinous cold-blooded murder. Citizens are hereby urged to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity to police. pic.twitter.com/TmdIURiYgn
— InteriorCNG Ministry (@InteriorKE) July 29, 2019
Monday, four suspects Francis Liseche, Agapitus Ingosi, Evans Ashimudu and Reuben Shitambasi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hezel Wandere on Monday. They will remain in police custody for two weeks.
Mr. Francis Muse LISECHE alias Moi alias President who was captured on a viral video savagely cutting a man on allegations of stealing a CHICKEN has been arrested by #DCI Detectives from the HQs.Three other suspects also arrested including the owner of the alleged stolen chicken. pic.twitter.com/RcUl6CLj2i
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 28, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
1st arrest dkt kimwerer and arror dam dkt lutto
Anonymous says
Kiambaa killings suspects nid to be arrested
Anonymous says
Land grabber of langata primary mid to be arrested
Anonymous says
Harambee stars conman who conned harambee stars 50 million during qualifiers
Anonymous says
Baby Sidney in western Kenya u conned them I will help but Ur a conman
Anonymous says
Fake fertilizer scandal
Anonymous says
Jubilee Govt must start injecting poor people with cancer virus. This will eliminate thieves in both rural and urban areas. They are better dead.