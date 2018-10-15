WHY Is Uhuru Persecuting Former Roads CS Eng Michael Kamau? See Facts, So Sad!

By Wahome Thuku via FB

ACCORDING to honest people who are in the know, this man (the one in front) sat on the SGR kitty blocking any kind of looting. Something had to be put together to get him off the way.

THE man is now being tried in a court of law. When we hear that someone is being tried in a corruption court, we immediately conclude he is charged for eating. Because in Kenya, we convict you long before we even know your name.

The man is facing two charges which I would like you to read for the first time since 2015.

One charge is wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The second is abuse of office.

He is accuses of having ignored the design of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road done by Engiconsult Limited and irregularly allowing the resident engineer to redesigned the same road. So yes, the biggest crime committed by Michael Kamau a professional Engineer and which saw him exit Uhuru Kenyatta cabinet was to allow one of his subordinates to redesign a road.

The second charge states that Kamau abused his authority by causing the road to be redesigned without involving Engiconsult Consulting Engineers Limited.

YES causing it to be redesigned without involving the designer is bigger crime than stealing billions from NYS.

WHAT Kamau may or may not have realised is that the SGR kitty was prime. He would still be in government had he let it go and let live.

Now he knows, that kikulacho is not always in your coat, many times kikulacho is outside, right next to your coat.

Meanwhile Osugo Moseti says there is a striking resembrance between Engineer Michael Kamau and the godfather of Kisii politics the late Hon Dr Lawrence George Sagini. Dr Sagini was the pioneer Education minister at Independence and also served as the first and only Kisii to have been elected to LEGCO.

