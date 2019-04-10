‘Why I killed Ivy Wangechi Moi university medical student,’-attacker speaks out

A heartbreak occasioned by frequent disappointments is what Naftali Njahi Kinuthia, 28, claims is the reason why he fatally hacked 25-year-old Ivy Wangechi, a student at Moi University main campus.

In his Wednesday testimony to the Eldoret East DCI boss, Ali Kingi, Kinuthia claimed he had invested money and emotions in the woman, but his love and financial kindness wasn’t reciprocated as per his expectations.

“The accused said he used to send the woman some money. The girl, according to the suspect, had told him that she was organising her birthday party, which would happen soon. He said he sent her some money to arrange the event. Since then, the woman refused to pick his calls, said the suspect. That is what prompted him to travel [from Thika] to Eldoret. He said he wanted to know why she was ignoring him,” Eldoret East DCI boss Mr Kingi said.

“When he [Kinuthia] arrived in Eldoret [Monday], the woman continued to decline to pick his calls. He said it got to a point where she switched off her phone. According to him, that angered him prompting him to look for an axe and kill the girl. We are still waiting for him to give more details after he is discharged from hospital,” said Mr Kingi.

“He said it wasn’t his first time coming to Eldoret, and that he used to visit her often in the past. He said he visited her last Friday, and their meeting was brief. According to him, the girl told him that she was going to her residential place to take off her professional attire. She told him she would be back. However, upon reaching her residential place, the woman switched off her phone, effectively blocking her planned meeting with him,” revealed the Eldoret East DCI chief.

“He said that also provoked him into returning to Eldoret[on Monday] to try speak with the woman.Upon returning to Eldoret yesterday, the man said he felt despised by the woman when she refused to pick his calls. From our sources, the suspect bought the axe and knife in Eldoret. They were sharpened in Eldoret. We’re yet to interrogate him further. Once he is stable, he will be taken to court,” said Mr Kingi.

The DCI chief says Ms Wangechi’s parents knew the suspect, and that he has been their family friend for long.

“The girl’s parents say they knew the suspect. He used to visit them often, and is a family friend. They were also shocked why Kinuthia killed Ivy. The suspect and the deceased knew each other since childhood.”