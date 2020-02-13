Why DCI Police Arrested DP Ruto point-man Hon Rashid Echesa

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa will spend Thursday night in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding international investors through a multi-billion shilling fake tender.
Citizen Digital understands that Echesa together with three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo and Clifford Okoth, are accused of faking a Ksh.39 billion tender for the supply of military equipment in the name of the Office of the Deputy President.
Echesa and his co-accused spent the better part of Thursday undergoing interrogation at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.
Detectives are also probing whether the four colluded with other government officers in the plot and whether they forged one of the Cabinet Secretaries’s signatures contained in the tender documents.
The suspects had already received Ksh.11.5 million as down payment in the con-scheme.
The four were moved to the Muthaiga Police Station shortly after 7pm.
They are set to spend the night in police custody ahead of their arraignment on Friday.
Echesa was sacked by President Uhuru Kenaytta in a cabinet reshuffle in March 2019 after having served as Sports Cabinet Secretary for about one year.
Comments
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
where is gava…….remove this thief from public land……
……………………………………………………………………………………..
The untouchable Lucy: City Primary, church feud over land
County agreed in a 2013 MoU to let the church use premises as long as it did not interfere with classes
Once an exclusive Asian institution and one of the oldest schools in the country, City Primary School today is dreary and run down. And it risks losing part of its vast land.
Investigations by the Star can now reveal a deadlock between City Primary and a little known but powerful church that has occupied the school playground for four years after an MoU expired
The school says the church is occupying its land illegally, a claim strongly being denied by the church.
Documents in possession of the Star reveal that in October 2013, the church — Prayers Beyond Boundaries Ministries — headed by Lucy Wa Ngunjiri wrote to Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, requesting to use part of City Primary for Sunday Services.
Controlled by the county government at the time, City Primary invited the PBB Ministries in November of the same year after approval of a two-year MoU to use its playground. The MoU was to expire in the same month in 2015.
The MoU was between the county and the church. The MoU and other documents allow the church on the premises as long as it does not disturb the classes. It is not limited to Sundays.
Interestingly, the church signed the contract to occupy the school in August, three months before the church formally put in a request to occupy part of the school land.
Four years on, PBB continues to occupy the land. The school insists the church has refused to leave the school compound and disobeyed previous agreements reached when the MoU was active.
The county Education department did not respond to calls but the County Executive Committee chair for education said she would call back. By press time, she had not done so.
The school fraternity now fears they could lose part of the school land that is yet to be titled, even in it celebrates its 80th birthday on Friday.
The church owner, Lucy, who is also a media personality, declined a face-to-face interview with the Star to explain the matter.
In a brief phone conversation on Thursday, she distanced herself from the claim that the church has been reluctant to leave the school premises.
She asked anyone who is disgruntled to go take down the big tent the church has been using.
“Don’t look for the preacher when you want to taint her name… anyone who wants to pull down the church should have done it yesterday,” she told the Star.
In her request letter to use part of the school, dated October 2013, Lucy introduces her ministry as a non-profit organisation and herself as the founder of the 12-year-old Prayers Beyond Boundaries Ministries.
The document also indicates that she is an alumna of PAC University where she pursued a Bible and Theology degree. She said she is also a gospel singer and a radio presenter.
In return, she pledged to organise quarterly events for children, provide free weekly professional counselling sessions, provide security through lighting part of the school and help the school itself.
The MoU, in possession of the Star — to have the school playground used was reached between the PBB and the county government of Nairobi.
The PBB was represented by its church patron who is also Lucy’s husband, Lameck Ngunjiri.
City Primary’s headteacher Rose Mbaya (retired) was the witness while the director of the Education department, Grace Waweru, acted on behalf of Nairobi county.
The initial amount for using the grounds, Sh50,000, was paid on the same day the MoU was signed and a receipt issued; a copy is in the Star’s possession.
However, this was just on paper. In the seven years the church has occupied the school, there has been blatant violation of virtually every accord reached in the MoU.
During that period, the church has expanded operations on the school grounds, first to expand its base to include the clergy parking lot and servants’ quarters for two of Lucy’s staff who live in the school compound.
The church is at the narrow end of the playing ground between the soccer pitch and the school’s swimming pool.
Its 10 white tents span about 50 metres in length by 20 metres in height, making 10 conspicuous canopies.
Its footing is a concrete slab that has a single round layer of stone above the slab, presumably for reinforcement.
Inside are plastic seats in neatly arranged rows.
Today, the PBB Ministries remains on the school playground but pays no funds for using the premises.
Testimony by staff who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation told the Star the church at times conducts its functions during school operating hours, violating terms of the expired agreement.
In one case, a letter to the school and copied to Lucy, the county Education department asked churches using school grounds to bring down their tents soon after the services but this was ignored.
“In view of the current insecurity situation, tents will no longer be allowed to stay erected on the school grounds after the function for which the ground was hired,” the 2015 letter reads.
It was signed by A. N. Mwanthi, the chief officer Education Youth Affairs and Social services. It was copied to the governor, his deputy and the county secretary.
In July 2019, the school was caught by surprise when one of its security officers was handcuffed, arrested and held briefly at Starehe Divisional police station after an attempt to shut down the church from holding a funeral service in the school compound in the middle of the day.
So too, at the expense of the church, the school swimming pool at the rear of the church is stagnating with rainwater and weeds are growing around it.
After expiry of the MoU in 2015, efforts to have the church vacate the school playground have been futile despite its presence on public land.
A letter by the Education ministry and school’s board of management in November 2017 served the church with a three months’ notice to leave the school premises after raising concerns that they were using the grounds illegally.
The letter was drafted by the school’s board of management chaired by Solomon Kathuo.
This would mean the church was to vacate by January of 2018, but this did not happen, nor was the letter officially responded to.
Lucy’s tale is one from grass to grace, which started back in 2007 when she started her PBB Ministries.
In a previous interview with a digital platform, Eve Woman, published in September 2016, Lucy reveals her birth name is Lucy Mburu and narrates her steady rise from a househelp to a church evangelist.
Sent away by her father at age 15, Lucy says later in life they mended fences.
She credits her husband for pushing her to start a church.
Her following has over nearly one and a half decades attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life.
The church website reveals that the PBB Ministries was founded in August of 2007 and it has two other branches, in Ruiru and Mai Mahiu.
Positioning itself as a ministry that banks on prayers for transformative leadership, Lucy’s intercessory prowess gained renown and her popularity among the political class has grown as they seek her divine intervention.
So formidable is her intercessory charm, that she brushed shoulders with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2017 election campaign.
Kenyatta had visited a local vernacular radio station, Kameme FM, where Lucy hosts a gospel show.
The brief interaction included reading a few Bible scriptures and prayers for the President who was seeking a second term.
Her fame among top city politicians and other VIPs is evident.
In August of 2016, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh, Dennis Waweru, Sabina Chege, Kenneth Marende and MP Maina Kamanda joined the PBB congregation to celebrate the ministry’s decade of existence.
In the celebrations, Lucy described Kidero as “the gentleman God has used for her to preach in Nairobi” while Kidero heaped praises on the “woman of God”.
In 2017, Lucy’s name hit headlines after she was locked in a dispute with the ODM leader Raila Odinga over the use of Uhuru Park for a public function.
ODM party had sought to use the park for a political rally but PBB under Lucy claimed they had organised a prayer meeting for the country ahead of the 2017 General Election.
When the Star visited the School on January 17, it found the once prestigious institution dilapidated.
A plaque on the school’s administration block shows that the school was opened on February 1940 by the then colonial governor and the Queen’s Representative, Sir Henry Moore.
It was initially referred to as the Asian Government Primary School before the title was hanged to City Primary School in 1950.
Its history reveals that the school had not admitted any African child due to racial segregation in the colonial era.
Today all that remains of the once striking all-white and tiled roof structure is a run-down structure for about 1,000 students.
Jared Obiero, the regional director of Education, Nairobi county, on Thursday said a letter had been drafted to the school board of management.
Under the Basic Education Act 2016, the school board of management is given power to act on behalf of the government in running of school affairs.
The school’s headteacher, Susan Muthwii, says she lacks proper knowledge of the terms of the church’s occupation of the school playground.
She took over the reins of the institution less than a month after the retirement of the previous head, Regina Mulwa.
Mulwa declined to comment on the matter, noting that she had handed over the responsibility and the issue was not in her jurisdiction.
Solomon Kathuo, the school board of management chairman, on Thursday confirmed a standoff between the school and the church but declined to comment further.
The alleged misappropriation of the school resources comes at a time Kenyan schools are struggling to stay afloat.
The Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association in 2019 called on Parliament to review the allocation of funds to the Free Primary Education program, noting the annual Sh1,420 per pupil is no way to meet school operations.
Anonymous says
Matiba, a friend that Moi brought down
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14 2020
It is only after you mention Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba that you start to get the inside story of the Nyayo regime.
There were many daredevils who tried to stop the Moi regime — but most of them had no clout and no money. The entry of millionaire Kenneth Matiba changed the matrix.
As the first ever Cabinet minister to resign in Kenya, Mr Matiba soon became the symbol of defiance of Kanu’s brutal years and, until he died, he carried the weight of the prison brutality while all that he had built came to nought.
Moi’s regime not only wrecked his health, but his business empire and, by the time he died, aged 86, he had disappeared from the limelight, having lost to auctioneers all the hotels and schools he had built in his youthful days.
While the High Court had ordered that Matiba get a compensation of Sh945 million for damages and violations he suffered and for expenses he incurred for his medication, Matiba died before he could get fully compensated, and the matter is still pending in court.
After entering politics, and he said as much, Matiba was always afraid that he would become the victim of rigging, and in 1988, he complained rather loudly about rigging in the Kanu elections, which was the default setting of the ruling party then.
It was this 1988 rigging in Kanu that saw him fall out with Moi and on December 9, 1989 when Moi was about to receive guests for the 10th anniversary of Nyayo era, Matiba drafted a resignation letter and had it dropped at the Office of the President. Moi was incensed.
After that, security agents followed him everywhere and he was constantly interrogated.
“I had kept a low profile and refused to engage in politics, yet I was being harassed,” Matiba said on why he joined the call for multiparty politics.
It was this call for pluralism that saw him end up in detention, where he suffered a stroke on May 26, 1991.
Although he would return to run for the presidency, coming second to Moi, Mr Matiba achieved little success as an opposition leader as illness took a toll on him.
Anonymous says
Decades’ wait for payment to victims of dreaded Kanu-era torture
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14 2020
After a group of Kenya Air Force soldiers attempted to wrest power from President Daniel arap Moi on August 1, 1982, the Head of State went into a state of paranoia which, in turn, revealed his ruthless side that was hitherto unknown.
The President immediately ordered a crackdown on individuals involved in the coup as he embarked on plans to consolidate his rule.
Moi was intent on staying in power for as long as possible while laying the foundation for his ruling party, Kanu, to sire future presidents.
But what started as an attempt to weed out the 1982 mutineers turned into a brutal but normalised tactic that helped keep Moi in office for 24 years, while silencing any individual that dared dream of opposing his reign.
Moi ordered the Special Branch — a dreaded elite police force that reported directly to the President — to arrest, detain and interrogate anyone who opposed him.
The Special Branch had unconditional authority to extract information from any of its suspects, something that the elite force did to near perfection.
COURT AWARDS
Operations by the Special Branch led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals, many of who were left with permanent disability and psychological disorders.
Some paid the ultimate price for defying Moi.
Hundreds of the Special Branch victims who have since sued for illegal arrest, detention and torture have been awarded millions for the horrors they underwent in police stations, prisons and the infamous Nyayo House torture chambers.
Every year in the last decade, a couple of the numerous pending cases relating to torture under Moi’s regime is determined and millions of shillings awarded to victims and their families.
Some prominent individuals who successfully sued, like former MP Koigi wa Wamwere, have been paid. But for many, it has been a cat-and-mouse game.
The failure to honour court awards could pile more pressure on the already overburdened taxpayer, as the amounts continue to attract interest.
Matiba’s total award hit Sh1.5 billion before President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened last year and ordered that the debt be paid.
TORTURE SESSIONS
The family is, however, locked in a battle with its lawyer over payment for the services.
From 32 court cases determined in the last 10 years and which the Nation has perused, victims of the Special Branch have been awarded more than Sh2 billion.
Some of the unpaid awards include those of lawyer and human rights activist Gitobu Imanyara and former journalists Njehu Gatabaki and Bedan Mbugua. Mr Imanyara’s case is at the Supreme Court.
In the Special Branch days, anyone suspected of opposing Moi’s rule would be arrested by police officers and bundled into a navy blue Land-Rover.
Most victims said in court that they were first blindfolded then driven around town and finally dumped at either a police station or at Nyayo House.
Countless victims have told the courts how they were slapped, kicked, subjected to electric shocks, stripped naked and denied food or access to medical treatment in the hands of James Opiyo.
DATE WITH OPIYO
Opiyo is remembered as a tall, dark-skinned man who performed atrocious acts on victims while trying to get them to accept whatever charges that would be brought against them in court.
Once described as the “torturer-in-chief”, Opiyo sat on the 21st floor of Nyayo House and was often the first stop for any new batch of anti-Moi detainees.
Court documents show that at Nyayo House, one would first be interrogated by between 10 and 20 Special Branch officers led by Opiyo before being handed over for torture sessions.
Those who collapsed or fell ill as a result of the torture were taken to hospital but only given enough treatment to ensure they can be taken back into custody for a fresh session.
Former Kitutu East (now Kitutu Masaba) MP Abuya Abuya had his date with Opiyo at Nyayo House on January 22, 1987.
The lawmaker already knew Opiyo, a schoolmate at Kisii High between 1962 and 1966.
PAYOUT CLAIM OPPOSED
Mr Abuya spoke to Opiyo for about an hour at Nyayo House, but the MP had no idea that he was already under arrest for allegedly supporting the outlawed Mwakenya Movement.
For the next week he was beaten, given half-cooked food, had his fingertips pricked severally until he collapsed; he was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.
When doctors recommended that he be admitted, the police declined and took him back into custody until January 28, 1987, when he was released without any charges.
The Attorney-General’s Office, while opposing Mr Abuya’s compensation claim, argued that the police neither had nor recognised the Special Branch.
The former MP was eventually awarded Sh1 million compensation. Abuya’s is just one in hundreds of testimonies that the courts are still grappling with across the country.
GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION
Multi-party crusader Kenneth Matiba suffered a stroke in 1991 as a result of being tortured. The politician’s business empire also took a beating.
Matiba died eight months after a court ordered his compensation and before the government could comply.
His bodyguard, Boniface Wanjohi, was also arrested and tortured in 1990 for his association with Matiba.
Mr Wanjohi was tortured for 14 days. He was denied a sleeping mat or blanket, stripped naked, beaten and sprayed with a hosepipe for hours on end.
Opiyo presided over the torture. Human rights activist and lawyer Rumba Kinuthia also had his share of torture and sued the State in 2010.
Mr Bernard Matama, a man Mr Kinuthia had employed in his home, was also arrested and tortured. His only crime, according to court papers, was working for Mr Kinuthia. Mr Matama was awarded Sh400,000 in 2015.
Some of the cases, such as the one filed by the family of late activist Mukaru Ng’ang’a, started while Moi was still in power.
RELUCTANCE
But successive governments have adopted the Kanu reluctance to honour court awards.
The Special Branch morphed into the Directorate of Security Intelligence in 1986.
When the National Security Intelligence Service was formed in 1998, 170 Special Branch officers were transferred to the new outfit. This marked the end of the road for the dreaded Special Branch, which had killed and maimed hundreds to protect the Moi administration.
Some of the defunct unit’s victims like musician Hajulas Nyapanji Kabaselleh, self-exiled serviceman Brigadier John Odongo, ex-Jaramogi Odinga aide Daniel Tom Odero Ojijo and lecturer Mukaru Ng’ang’a died, but their families are still fighting for compensation.
Anonymous says
