Why DCI Police Arrested DP Ruto point-man Hon Rashid Echesa

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa will spend Thursday night in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding international investors through a multi-billion shilling fake tender.

Citizen Digital understands that Echesa together with three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo and Clifford Okoth, are accused of faking a Ksh.39 billion tender for the supply of military equipment in the name of the Office of the Deputy President.

Echesa and his co-accused spent the better part of Thursday undergoing interrogation at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.

Detectives are also probing whether the four colluded with other government officers in the plot and whether they forged one of the Cabinet Secretaries’s signatures contained in the tender documents.

The suspects had already received Ksh.11.5 million as down payment in the con-scheme.

The four were moved to the Muthaiga Police Station shortly after 7pm.

They are set to spend the night in police custody ahead of their arraignment on Friday.

Echesa was sacked by President Uhuru Kenaytta in a cabinet reshuffle in March 2019 after having served as Sports Cabinet Secretary for about one year.