Hon WARUGURU kicked out of Parliamentary committee despite visiting BABA, praises handshake

Laikipia Woman Rep Hon Cate Waruguru has been kicked out of a parliamentary committee by Jubilee party but was allowed to continue serving in another committee. The MP who has been a fierce supporter of DP Ruto was all praises for President Uhuru and premier Raila Odinga after she received her sacking letter an indication that she is now very much aligned with Uhuru’s desires.

Here is her post on social media after receiving a letter sacking her from a committee.

By Hon Cate Waruguru

There is time for everything.

Serving in any committee in the national assembly is not an obligation but a privilege given to any member of the party by party leadership.

I confirm to have received the dismissal letter from the departmental Committee on Member Services and Facilities.

I sincerely thank His Excellency the President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the leader Jubilee Party for the great opportunity he offered me to serve members in the above department. The knowledge and wisdom imparted upon me during this period has been of great help and will forever remain a major contributor behind my success and achievements.

I also take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the support that was extended to me by members of parliament, staff and all other stakeholders during my time as a Member.

I still remain a member of parliament and a member of Departmental Committee on Lands.

I know greater opportunities and greater times to serve the people and the Republic of Kenya are on the way.

Your encouragement and support have made all of the difference.

Thank you.

