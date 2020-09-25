Hustler Sharlet Mariam dares DP Ruto after he dumped her for a millionaire in Msabweni by election

Sharlet Mariam Akinyi, the lady who ditched Raila Odinga’s ODM to be endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto has responded after the second in command dumped her to support another candidate.

In a viral video that has been doing rounds on social media, Sharlet has expressed her disappointment in DP Ruto, whom she has accused of double standards.

Miriam Sharlete to Ruto over Msambweni: "….Huwezi sema tusupport maskini ilhali una support siasa za urithi……" pic.twitter.com/nsK6HeaNBH — David Maina Ndung'u🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) September 24, 2020



Ruto on Thursday met another independent candidate Faisal Bader at his Karen residence in Nairobi, just a day after camping at Jubilee headquarters with Sharlet, who was confident of the DP’s support in her quest to clinch the Msambweni parliamentary seat which became vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori.

Met an aspirant for Msambweni parliamentary seat Feisal Abdallah Bader in company of Coast MPs Athman Shariff (Lamu East), @MohaJichoPevu (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and @HonJumwa (Malindi) at Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/BrtUyo1gez — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 24, 2020

Sharlet dared Ruto to campaign for another contestant, but be prepared to lose to her as she was keen on clinching the seat. She noted that the DP was pretending to be supporting hustlers and the poor, only for him to land on a dynasty in the politics of inheritance.

She declared that she would contest on an independent ticket after Jubilee shortchanged her.

“Mwanamke amejitokeza na anafinyiliwa chini. Mimi nasema ivi, niko tayari kupambana na wanaume. Dynasties or no dynasties…mimi niko tayari kupambana na wanaume, (which losely translates to, It is so sad that a woman is repressed when she stands out to fight for an equal right. I am ready to face all men. Dynasties or no dynasties),” she said.

She added that Ruto had betrayed her by showcasing double standards. She stated that the DP had promised to support the poor in Msambweni through her, but left her hanging out to dry.

Asked whether she was aware that the DP was supporting Feisal, Mariam bitterly lamented that she was a victim of the row between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Ruto.

On Wednesday, September 23, Tuju announced that Jubilee was not going to field any candidate in Msambweni owing to the handshake between Odinga and Kenyatta.