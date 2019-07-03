Video: Senator Orengo’s prophecy that is haunting bloggers Dennis Itumbi and Alai

Remarks by Siaya Senator James Orengo in 2016 during the passing of controversial security laws surfaced on social media forums following the arrest government allied bloggers Robert Alai and Dennis Itumbi.

At that time in the Senate, Orengo opposed the security laws, warning that in the long run, the government could use them to punish its supporters more than the opposition team.

“Governments eat their own people. This government will punish you more than it will punish me” — Sen. James Orengo. Dennis Itumbi, volume iko Sawa? pic.twitter.com/7LBED2luk3 — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) July 3, 2019

James Orengo said it all

Dennis Itumbi pic.twitter.com/gDEci9kP53 — ⓐⓛⓔⓧ ⓦⓐⓜⓑⓤⓐ🇰🇪 (@Alexnwambua) July 3, 2019

A fortnight ago, Alai, who vigorously supported the government, was arrested and remanded for 13 days for allegedly posting photos of police officers killed by the Al-Shabaab.

Not to be sarcastic but does this jubilee ‘Tuko Pamoja’ handshake now makes more sense?| Dennis Itumbi | Jowie pic.twitter.com/dpLMp0zFIW — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) July 3, 2019

On Tuesday, Alai was charged for treachery, an offense which attracts life imprisonment. Throughout his time in trial, the government did not intervene on his situation.

“The accused must note that the offense is serious and attract a penalty of a life sentence,” said Francis Andayi, the presiding Magistrate.

On Wednesday, Mr Itumbi, a fierce defender of DP Rutot, was also arrested for allegedly authoring a letter which claimed four ministers from Mt Kenya were keen to kill DP William Ruto.

Despite the two being staunch supporters of government, it seems the law which they viciously supported is catching up with them.

But a section of leaders allied to DP William Ruto, among them Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, have already condemned Mr Itumbi’s arrest.