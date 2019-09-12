Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo to be arrested after Citizen TV expose

A fresh tussle has erupted in Maasai Mara University after its embattled Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo was kicked out of the office on Wednesday, September 11, following an exposé on Citizen TV.

For the better part of that day, the VC was holed up at the DCI offices where she was grilled over the alleged loss of Ksh190 million at her institution.

It was established that Walingo lacked some important documents that she needed to prove that the missing millions were used properly.

The university counsel sent her on a compulsory and appointed the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) in charge of academic affairs to the position in an acting capacity.

The move to install the DVC was reportedly opposed by a section of the university’s management who argued that it was a way of covering up the misdeeds of Walingo.

So dire was the situation prior to the current developments, that some staff members who expressed dissatisfaction in the VC’s leadership have received threatening letters, including the whistleblowers.

In the investigative feature compiled by journalists, Waihiga Mwaura and Asha Mwilu, and aired on Sunday, September 1, the VC was portrayed as the perpetrator of the entire operation.

According to the exposé, the suspects used coded language to make the swindle in which the parties were referred to as cows and money as grass. To specify the value, a bundle of grass represented Ksh 100,000.

DCI detective swung it action shortly after the revelations were made and commenced investigations into the matter.

Maasai Mara University VC Mary Walingo. She is accused of overseeing the embezzlement of more than Ksh190 million from the institution.