Uproar: Mombasa Judge Issued Biased Eviction Order Against Nakumatt, Goods Worth Millions Destroyed

CORRUPT JUDGE YANO RECEIVES BRIBE FROM DOSHI THROUGH BROKER AZAD KARA TO ISSUE EVICTION ORDERS AGAINST NAKUMATT HOLDINGS

It is now emerging that the ruling by Justice Yano concerning eviction of Nakumatt holdings from City mall owned by Doshi was biased, the judge is alleged to have been bribed. According to a reliable source, there was a party at Koroga in Nyali yesternight to celebrate the eviction. In attendance was Bamburi Deputy OCS Mr Kinuthia (who provided security for goons during eviction), Azad Kara (judiciary broker , who brokered the deal and delivered the bribe from Doshi to the Judge) and Irfan Kara(Son to Azad Kara).

After several tots of tequila, Azad Kara started shouting how he is the the king of judiciary in Mombasa and controls all judges in Mombasa high court, that he has never lost any case he has brokered including election petitions that he bragged to have successful brokered otherwise there could be by-elections everywhere in Mombasa.

CCTV footage at the mall shows a GK Land Rover believed to be from Bamburi police station loaded with new plasma TV, fridge, cooker, washing machine,home theatre, wardrobe, wall units among other home appliances, an insider says reveals this was the deputy OCS Kinuthia’s gift for a job well done by providing security during the entire eviction process.

The ruling by Judge Yano was contradicting with a moratorium issued by justice Fred ochieng stopping any dealings with the Nakumatt assets since the court appointed an administrator to take over management of the troubled firm. What shocked many is that the Judge was informed and a copy showed to him but he went ahead and issued eviction orders.

Azzad Kara has been known for years as a powerful man in the corridors of justice. He has been compromising Judges by furnishing their houses, paying for them rent once they are transferred to Mombasa. His latest catch is judge Yano whom he bought for a leather sofa set valued at ksh 130,000 for his house in Nyali. Days before the biased judgement, he was spotted with Judge Yano at Rozina restaurant at Ratna square with a briefcase believed to be money to interfere with the ruling.

Judicial service commission(JSC) should involve the NIS since the police was part of the cartel and to get the bottom of this issue.Any judge that has any dealings with Kara in exchanging justice for money should be removed.



This story was published by KNATV.CO.KE