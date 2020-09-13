UPDATE: Hon Oscar Sudi arrested, airlifted by chopper to Nakuru after he surrendered to Police in Eldoret

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is currently being airlifted to Nairobi or most likely Nakuru after he surrendered to Police.

The controversial lawmaker on Sunday morning presented himself at Langas police station, a day after a contingent of police unsuccessfully looked for him at his rural home in Kapsaret, Eldoret.

He was in the company of his lawyers Governor Stephen Sang, Gladys Shollei, Jane Masai, Nathan Tororei and Hon Isaac Terer.

The lawmaker through his official Facebook page notified his fans that he had decided to present himself to to police, as a law abiding citizen.

He however, maintained that he was not at home at the time police arrived at his residence on Friday night to arrest him.

Sudi condemned the move by police, saying that it was unnecessary for him to be arrested dramatically with a contingent of police.

Shortly after surrendering, the controversial lawmaker revealed that he was being airlifted to Nairobi, and that he would be landing at Wilson Airport in the next few minutes.

“I’m being airlifted to Nairobi. Will be landing at Wilson Airport shortly,” he posted on Facebook.

A contingent of police officers camped at the lawmaker’s home from Friday night with intentions of arresting him, but the controversial MP was nowhere to be seen.

After four hours, police finally managed to break into the home of the Kapseret MP on Saturday morning but failed to arrest him.

The heavily armed police eventually broke into the residence in the wee hours of Saturday morning, but could not find the MP.

On Friday night, irate residents blocked the road leading to Sudi’s home with logs, stones and tractors to stop police from accessing the controversial lawmaker’s compound.

A contingent of police officers including the dreaded GSU who raided Sudi’s house had to wait at the gate for several hours before shattering the gate’s lock at 3am to gain access into the residence.

Sudi, however, managed to escape the dragnet leaving behind hundreds of police officers who ransacked the house for hours.