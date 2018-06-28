Uhuru Reveals Why He is Quiet after Brother Was Mentioned in Sugar Scandal, Urges Police to Arrest Him

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will not protect anyone including his brother Muhoho if he is involved in corruption.

The President asked leaders not to politicise the fight against corruption and insisted that he had confidence in agencies in fighting corruption.

“I have full confidence in the agencies. I heard people banding my brother yesterday and I have been quiet. If he {Muhoho} is guilty waendele what is the problem? We must begin to develop trust in our institutions and prosecute the guilty. We must have the confidence, period,” Uhuru said.

Protech Investment, whose directors are Muhoho Kenyatta and John Stuart Armitage, was on the list of more than 100 companies that imported sugar duty-free last year.

“We must develop trust in agencies mandated to fight graft. Let us leave politics out of this if my brother is guilty let him be charged,” he said.

Uhuru added, “The confidence we have in all the agencies to protect the innocent and prosecute the guilty must stand and everyone bears their own responsibilities”.

“The intent of my government is to ensure a transparent environment for business to thrive, there will be no comeback on the war against corruption. We are going to fight this animal called corruption because it will inflict our future generation,” Uhuru said.

He asked politicians not to politicise the efforts to crack down on runaway graft perpetrators adding that all leaders must rally behind and support the calls for lifestyle audit.

Uhuru was speaking during the United States Chamber of Commerce Summit at the UN headquarters in Gigiri.

However, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri defended Kenyatta’s family following links to the importation of sugar amid a crisis over the contraband.

Kiunjuri dismissed the claims as “unfortunate and misleading”.

The Cabinet Secretary said the list he tabled in Parliament did not include Kenyatta’s family.

