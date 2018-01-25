Uhuru To Nominate Justice Kihara Kariuki As New AG Despite Case Fixing Scam?

President Uhuru’s Attorney General Nominee in case fixing scam

The preferred nominee for Attorney General of Kenya Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki has been implicated in a sensitive case fixing scam involving a strategic state institution and its CEO.

Justice Kariuki, who has for the last five years been serving the President of the Court of Appeal, has been selected by President Kenyatta to replace current AG Githu Muigai.

Being an executive appointment, Justice Kihara understands that the only impediment between him.and then State Law Office is the parliamentary vetting committee.

He has therefore started a subtle fundraising campaign within the judiciary to raise money using certain lawyers who want their cases fixed.

Consequently, Justice Kihara recently met the wrath of three senior judges who repremanded him for attempting to influence them to rule in favour of a prominent parastatal CEO who is using the same advocates for laundering proceeds of corruption.

One of the establishment lawyers Kariuki is using to influence the benches is himself canvassing to be appointed Solicitor General.

The matter has created a lot of heat in the Judiciary where it is pending in the office of the Chief Justice. Questions are being raised as to whether Kihara is fit to act as Kenya’s Attorney General.

In his desperation to become AG, Kariuki has said he will stop at nothing, including using bribery, to influence high profile cases to earn enough kickbacks to be able to buy approval of the parliamentary vetting committee.

As for now, the country anxiously awaits President Kenyatta to complete his cabinet nominees that will include the new Attorney General.