Statehouse Operatives Vow To Punish Supreme Court Registrar For Filing A Factual Report Over Raila Petition

Jubilee Party through advocate Kioko Kilukumi has moved to institute criminal investigations on Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki.
Their argument is that her report is different from the observations of Justice Njoki Ndung’u.
It’s not that they will succeed, the main intention here is to scare her off that the Mafia will come for her if she does it again after they bungle the upcoming October polls
The bitter and sore losers at the Supreme Court still haven’t come to accepting the verdict and the reality that a dubious presidential election that didn’t conform to constitutional standards has been nullified.
And this has happened with the sort of finality that the English language define as “cast in stone”.
So what are they doing now? They are finding scapegoats and bogeys everywhere. And they are finding them in all the wrong reasons.
What we are seeing is an attempt to remove all diligent Court officials and replace them with partisan political handlers they can manipulate.
So we are saying: Hands Off Ms. Nyaiyaki!
Had Ms. Nyaiyaki been Gladys Boss Shollei, who, as Judiciary Registrar in 2013 came up with a feckless report that downplayed the “discrepancies” during scrutiny and recount of votes then ordered, they wouldn’t be going after her.
To “fix” the judiciary they know they can’t change the laws. What they want to change are the personnel. They want to remove public servants who serve without fear or favor and replace them with the sort of fickleness and mediocrity that defined the Shollei-Kissinger era.
Resist.
Comments
Ballot Bandits says
A thief wants to take you to court for witnessing the theft! How dare you didn’t loook the other way? Next time be very afraid when you see me stealing!
Anonymous says
The zombies should fast change themselves. The republic of kenya is not a banana state. They should know by now they are not needed by the voters and they need to see a psychologist to help them cope with rejection by the people of kenya.
Regitrar stay put and don’t worry with zombies with not active brains.
FM says
I do not imagine that NASA will go back to court again,i think all of them should now invest in training their agents and furnish them with smart phones capable of scanning document including all those security features and signatures,relay and keep the data with the media-and media should relay those results has tallied at the constitution,so if mischievous IEBC fails again those data can be tallied by citizens at our homes,we are the boss,everyone in Kenya know additional mathematics,so longer media can show us those genuine results from every polls,we can decide and put IEBC to task to exclaim to us when irrevalency occurs again,in fact at the moment even OT should not be involved,human beings manufactured those machines for efficiency,but we can employ physical method to fix this simple thing for good,so longers everything went good at polling stations.
Khalwaleist says
Kisiis must vote to this last man for Raila.
the real Mimi says
the revolution has arrived like a mighty steam ship ten times bigger than all the ships in the world combined .its unstoppable n its nasa. Nasa is the solution for all the problems past /present we are facing under jb party n ,kanu . NASA NASA NASA NASA TIALALA TIBIM