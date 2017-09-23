Uhuru Lead PR Man In Trouble As Justice Lenaola Moves To Court Over Defamatory #WakoraNetwork Story

Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola has threatened to sue State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi for defamation.

Through his lawyer Donald Kipkorir, the judge has demanded that Itumbi pulls down tweets and Facebook posts with #WakoraNetwork.

Lenaola held on Friday that the tweets are injurious to his reputation as a judge therefore harmful to his legal profession.

The letter by Kipkorir describes the Supreme Court judge as a person of “unblemished academic and professional record”.

Lenaola said he will proceed to file a lawsuit if Itumbi declines to delete the tweets, issue a public apology and pay for damages in three days.

“In default of the above instructions, we will file a suit seeking compensatory and punitive damages,” Kipkorir says in the letter by KTK Advocates.

“We will urge the court to use the expected earnings of our client till his retirement at age 70 as the benchmark.”

Lenaola also says that in the tweets and posts, Itumbi posted a series of messages under the #EvilSociety published from September 13.

The judge wants the State House official to come clean on claims he was part of the team that plotted the Supreme Court verdict.

Kipkorir, in the demand letter, further states the tweets can be interpreted to mean the judge is part of a corruption cartel.

He also says it can be interpreted to mean his client delegated judicial responsibility to outsiders.

“The tweets mean my client lacks ethical standards, is corrupt and corruptible, not impartial and doesn’t have intellectual capacity,” Kipkorir said.

“They also mean that my client subverted the judiciary and judicial system and is, therefore, unfit to hold office,”

He said the posts amount to harassment and intimidation of his client and added Itumbi violated chapter six of the constitution by virtue of him being a state officer