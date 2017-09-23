Uhuru Lead PR Man In Trouble As Justice Lenaola Moves To Court Over Defamatory #WakoraNetwork Story

Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola has threatened to sue State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi for defamation.
Through his lawyer Donald Kipkorir, the judge has demanded that Itumbi pulls down tweets and Facebook posts with #WakoraNetwork.
Lenaola held on Friday that the tweets are injurious to his reputation as a judge therefore harmful to his legal profession.
The letter by Kipkorir describes the Supreme Court judge as a person of “unblemished academic and professional record”.
Lenaola said he will proceed to file a lawsuit if Itumbi declines to delete the tweets, issue a public apology and pay for damages in three days.
“In default of the above instructions, we will file a suit seeking compensatory and punitive damages,” Kipkorir says in the letter by KTK Advocates.
“We will urge the court to use the expected earnings of our client till his retirement at age 70 as the benchmark.”
Lenaola also says that in the tweets and posts, Itumbi posted a series of messages under the #EvilSociety published from September 13.
The judge wants the State House official to come clean on claims he was part of the team that plotted the Supreme Court verdict.
Kipkorir, in the demand letter, further states the tweets can be interpreted to mean the judge is part of a corruption cartel.
He also says it can be interpreted to mean his client delegated judicial responsibility to outsiders.
“The tweets mean my client lacks ethical standards, is corrupt and corruptible, not impartial and doesn’t have intellectual capacity,” Kipkorir said.
“They also mean that my client subverted the judiciary and judicial system and is, therefore, unfit to hold office,”
He said the posts amount to harassment and intimidation of his client and added Itumbi violated chapter six of the constitution by virtue of him being a state officer
Comments
Anonymous says
The booby of statehouse.
Anonymous says
that’s a house of PROVERBS 6: 16-19.
Tuamwari says
Although we support whoever we support let’s respect the law,people’s dignity and integrity. Kenyans beware in a legal tussle one must lose . Next time the same court may judge in your favour. The other will be very annoyed. Please lawmakers don’t change constitution /laws because of two individuals or just a rare event.The constitution is not a product of tribalism and corruption like the General election.
the real Mimi says
don’t blame the supreme court ,blame your dirty ram.bozzos n zombies
Otieno Omenaa says
Supreme Court Ruling overturning presidential vote made in the bedroom of Wako & Philomena.
Lenaola enjoined in the same- he can never be the Chief Justice.
Saw how Philomena & Maraga are incompetent, cannot even read the judgement, all with lowersecond Division,
They should not be leading Kenyan Judiciary- Justice Ojwang for Chief Justice…….Wakora 4 go home