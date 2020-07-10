Uhuru asked to intervene to get former NTV reporter Yassin Juma OUT of Ethiopia detention

By Arap Doyo NL

Journalist Yassin Juma has been arrested in Ethiopia and his whereabouts are unknown.

Yassin has been freelancing and documents his journalistic work for major international news channels on contemporary issues touching on the Horn of Africa; namely Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and sometimes Northern Kenya.

Before his arrest, he was covering the Oromo protests following the death of popular Oromo Singer Haacaalu Hundeesa.

I call upon the Kenyan Government to demand Yassin’s release immediately. His continued incarceration is a contravention of his rights and those of a Kenyan in a foreign country.

More important, we the friends of Yassin, media practitioners and Kenyans of goodwill call upon the government of Kenya to move with speed and secure his release because his life is not even guaranteed while in the hands of Ethiopia forces. We have seen how rogue they can get as they seek to quell every independent voice, to the extent of killing with reckless abandon.

Also, his close association to Oromo leaders including Jawar Mohammed and generally the Oromo cause, may make the rogue Ethiopian police trample on his rights further. We can only pray for his safety.

#FreeYassinJuma

Abdimalik Hajji adds:Ethiopian government is not a joke. A few months ago they arrested Somali musician ” khadar keyoow” the fella went through hell before the embassy intervened. Hope Yassin is safe and Kenyan government will do something.

Kemoi Simon says: This is bad, it’s sad, outcomes in such a certain are uncertain, however, one is certain, those guys are overzealous when it comes to their handling of those they perceive as ‘enemies’ of state…. There are democracies in this world that a call for human rights alone doesn’t make sense or ring a bell at all, and Addis is one of them… It’s one of the countries that normally if you are caught by the forces, you are good as cooked already.