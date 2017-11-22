Uganda Shuts Down Embattled Bridge International Academies Schools

Embattled Bridge International Academies schools have been shut down in Uganda after they failed to comply with government regulations. In a letter to the schools’ management by the Ministry of Education in Uganda, Kampala said the informal schools will not be allowed to re-open and operate in 2018 as they are not registered.

In a letter seen by Kenya Today correspondent, the schools have failed to meet the minimum threshold for registration and thus Kampala cannot allow them to continue operating. Bridge – a highly profitable venture – provides substandard education to the needy by overcharging them despite the schools not following government regulations.

In Kenya, the schools are majorly spread in low income areas such as Kawangware, Mukuru, and Kitui among other parts of the country where parents are milked dry. The schools have also not been registered in Kenya and the Ministry of Education had threatened to shut them down for failing to adhere to its guidelines including the teacher training, poor quality infrastructure and poor pupil management.

ODM Nominated MP and KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has constantly accused Bridge of commercializing education at the expense of poor parents. Sossion had called on the Ministry of Education to shut down the schools.

When contacted, Bridge Nairobi Communications Manager Ms Jackline said that that the schools are not under any closure threat.